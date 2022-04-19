Iridium Communications Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM):

Earnings: $2.82 million in Q1 vs. -$5.18 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.02 in Q1 vs. -$0.04 in the same period last year. Analysts projected $0.00 per share Revenue: $168.22 million in Q1 vs. $146.54 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $492 Mln

