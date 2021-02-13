Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To US$37.33

It's been a sad week for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM), who've watched their investment drop 12% to US$47.52 in the week since the company reported its full-year result. Revenues came in at US$583m, in line with forecasts and the company reported a statutory loss of US$0.42 per share, roughly in line with expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:IRDM Earnings and Revenue Growth February 13th 2021

Following the latest results, Iridium Communications' three analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$601.5m in 2021. This would be a reasonable 3.1% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 63% to US$0.15. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$604.7m and US$0.16 per share in losses. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in analyst sentiment with the latest consensus release, given the upgrade to loss per share forecasts for this year.

These new estimates led to the consensus price target rising 8.2% to US$37.33, with lower forecast losses suggesting things could be looking up for Iridium Communications. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Iridium Communications, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$37.00 and the most bearish at US$32.00 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Iridium Communications is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that Iridium Communications' revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 3.1% increase next year well below the historical 7.9%p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 1.7% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while Iridium Communications' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Iridium Communications analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Iridium Communications is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those can't be ignored...

