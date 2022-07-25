Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) insiders sold US$1.1m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

Over the past year, many Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Iridium Communications Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Bryan Hartin, for US$804k worth of shares, at about US$41.02 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$39.37. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Insiders in Iridium Communications didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Iridium Communications insiders own 1.5% of the company, worth about US$75m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Iridium Communications Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Iridium Communications shares in the last quarter. Still, the insider transactions at Iridium Communications in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Iridium Communications you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

