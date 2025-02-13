Iridium Communications Inc. Q4 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) announced a profit for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $36.34 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $38.02 million, or $0.30 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.4% to $212.99 million from $194.74 million last year.

Iridium Communications Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $36.34 Mln. vs. $38.02 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.32 vs. $0.30 last year. -Revenue: $212.99 Mln vs. $194.74 Mln last year.

