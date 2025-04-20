IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS Earnings Preview: Recent $IRDM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS ($IRDM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $215,711,976 and earnings of $0.23 per share.
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS Insider Trading Activity
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS insiders have traded $IRDM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRDM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT H NIEHAUS sold 38,355 shares for an estimated $1,127,253
- KATHLEEN A. MORGAN (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) sold 15,005 shares for an estimated $503,867
- THOMAS FITZPATRICK sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $356,625
- ERIC T OLSON sold 4,955 shares for an estimated $168,618
- SUZANNE E. MCBRIDE (CHIEF OPERATIONS OFFICER) sold 4,420 shares for an estimated $130,301
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 164 institutional investors add shares of IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS stock to their portfolio, and 173 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 910,245 shares (+7.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,415,309
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 841,951 shares (+94.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,433,418
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 798,675 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,177,548
- SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP added 683,777 shares (+44.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,843,208
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC added 567,164 shares (+37.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,459,099
- NORGES BANK removed 533,275 shares (-35.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,475,640
- MORGAN STANLEY added 419,344 shares (+28.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,169,362
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IRDM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/23/2025
