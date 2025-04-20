IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS Earnings Preview: Recent $IRDM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS ($IRDM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $215,711,976 and earnings of $0.23 per share.

IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS Insider Trading Activity

IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS insiders have traded $IRDM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRDM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT H NIEHAUS sold 38,355 shares for an estimated $1,127,253

KATHLEEN A. MORGAN (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) sold 15,005 shares for an estimated $503,867

THOMAS FITZPATRICK sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $356,625

ERIC T OLSON sold 4,955 shares for an estimated $168,618

SUZANNE E. MCBRIDE (CHIEF OPERATIONS OFFICER) sold 4,420 shares for an estimated $130,301

IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 164 institutional investors add shares of IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS stock to their portfolio, and 173 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IRDM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/23/2025

