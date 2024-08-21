News & Insights

Iridium Communications' CFO Fitzpatrick To Retire; O'Neill To Take Over

August 21, 2024 — 07:57 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) announced on Wednesday that Thomas Fitzpatrick, chief financial officer and chief administrative officer, will retire at the end of the year. After his retirement, Fitzpatrick will continue to serve on Board.

The company has appointed Vincent O'Neill, who is currently the Senior Vice President of Finance, as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2025. O'Neill previously had served as CFO at Mobilitie, a company focused on wireless infrastructure.

Additionally, Timothy Last, the current Senior Vice President of Sales, has been named the new Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, also effective January 1, 2025, succeeding Bryan Hartin, who will retire at the end of the year.

Prior to joining Iridium, Last was with ORBCOMM, Inc. and BT Group.

