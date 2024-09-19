News & Insights

Iridium Communications To Buy Back Additional $500 Mln Of Common Stock

September 19, 2024 — 09:04 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of an additional $500 million of its common stock through December 31, 2027. This is the fourth stock repurchase authorization from the Board of Directors in the past four years and brings the total value of the program to $1.5 billion.

According to the company, the $500 million authorization is also the largest ever approved by the Board of Directors.

