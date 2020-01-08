Iridium Communications Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for IRDM

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Iridium Communications Inc (Symbol: IRDM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.29, changing hands as low as $24.28 per share. Iridium Communications Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IRDM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IRDM's low point in its 52 week range is $17.91 per share, with $28.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.31.

