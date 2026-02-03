Iridium Communications (BIT:1IRDM) Price Target Decreased by 14.06% to 21.38

The average one-year price target for Iridium Communications (BIT:1IRDM) has been revised to €21.38 / share. This is a decrease of 14.06% from the prior estimate of €24.88 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €13.16 to a high of €29.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.85% from the latest reported closing price of €16.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 657 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iridium Communications. This is an decrease of 92 owner(s) or 12.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1IRDM is 0.21%, an increase of 11.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.33% to 122,471K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 6,490K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,334K shares , representing an increase of 17.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1IRDM by 42.83% over the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 5,900K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,000K shares , representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1IRDM by 15.10% over the last quarter.

Silver Heights Capital Management holds 5,190K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,228K shares , representing an increase of 18.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1IRDM by 16.48% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 4,313K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,310K shares , representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1IRDM by 43.78% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,530K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,549K shares , representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1IRDM by 3.54% over the last quarter.

