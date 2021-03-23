Iridex (IRIX) Beats on Q4 Earnings, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Iridex IRIX reported fourth-quarter 2020 loss of 1 cent per share that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 90.9% and was narrower than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 11 cents.



Revenues of $12.3 million increased 4.6% year over year. The figure also beat the consensus mark by 0.4%.

Quarter Details

In fourth-quarter 2020, Iridex Sold 13,500 Cyclo G6 probes, unchanged year over year. U.S. sales of Cyclo G6 probes increased by 8%.



Iridex sold 57 Cyclo G6 Glaucoma Laser Systems, compared with 107 in the year-ago quarter.



Moreover, Retina-related product revenues grew nearly 11% year over year.



In the quarter under review, gross profit increased 15.1% year over year to $5.6 million. Gross margin expanded 410 basis points (bps) to 45.4%.



GAAP research & development expenses as percentage of revenues increased 50 bps on a year-over-year basis to 7.2%.



GAAP sales & marketing expenses as percentage of revenues decreased 430 bps to 27.9%. Moreover, GAAP general & administrative expenses as percentage of revenues decreased 340 bps to 12.7%.



Total operating expenses decreased 9% year over year to $5.9 million.



Operating loss of $0.3 million was narrower than the year-ago quarter’s loss of $1.6 million.

Balance Sheet

As of Jan 2, 2021, Iridex had cash and cash equivalents of $11.6 million.

Strategic Collaboration

Iridex entered into a partnership with Topcon. Markedly, Topcon purchased distribution rights in certain Asia Pacific and EMEA markets. Moreover, Topcon purchased approximately 10% of Iridex equity.



Additionally, Iridex purchased the PASCAL product line.

