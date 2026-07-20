Iridex Expands EyeProGPO Offering With EndoProbe Handpieces

(RTTNews) - Iridex Corporation (IRIX), provider of laser-based medical systems for glaucoma and retinal diseases, has expanded its EyeProGPO product portfolio to include the company's EndoProbe Handpieces.

The addition provides more than 4,300 EyeProGPO members—including ophthalmology practices, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals—access to preferred pricing on Iridex's EndoProbe Handpieces.

Product Expansion

The EndoProbe portfolio features single-use handpieces designed for use with Iridex laser consoles in the treatment of retinal disorders. Models include straight, angled, stepped-angled, illuminating, and adjustable models, with configurations available in 20G, 23G, and 25G, with select stepped designs tapering to 27G and 30G.

Illuminating models combine white-light illumination with laser delivery, while adjustable models allow continuous Fiber-optic angle adjustment to improve access to the peripheral retina.

Strategic Collaboration

EyeProGPO CEO Phil Meyer emphasized that the partnership reflects a commitment to providing members with access to the latest advancements in eye care technology, enabling delivery of high-quality patient care.

Iridex President and CEO Patrick Mercer added that the expansion underscores Iridex' dedication to supporting retina specialists with reliable technologies that enhance vitreoretinal laser treatment.

Broader Portfolio

The EyeProGPO offering already includes PASCAL laser platform, IQ 532 and IQ 577 Laser Consoles, OcuLight TX Laser Console, Cyclo G6 Laser Console, and the MicroPulse P3, G-Probe, and G-Probe Illuminate. The addition of EndoProbe Handpieces further strengthens the collaboration between Iridex and EyeProGPO, expanding access to Iridex's retinal laser portfolio.

IRIX has traded between $0.87 and $1.65 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $0.91, down 1.70%.

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