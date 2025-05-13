IRIDEX Earnings Results: $IRIX Reports Quarterly Earnings

IRIDEX ($IRIX) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.10 per share, beating estimates of -$0.10 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $11,900,000, missing estimates of $12,444,000 by $-544,000.
IRIDEX Insider Trading Activity
IRIDEX insiders have traded $IRIX stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 25 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM M MOORE has made 4 purchases buying 40,000 shares for an estimated $45,514 and 0 sales.
- BEVERLY A HUSS purchased 25,900 shares for an estimated $31,499
- SCOTT SHUDA purchased 21,457 shares for an estimated $25,748
- ROMEO R DIZON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 16 purchases buying 9,900 shares for an estimated $12,039 and 0 sales.
- PATRICK MERCER (President and CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 7,546 shares for an estimated $9,757 and 0 sales.
IRIDEX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of IRIDEX stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LONG FOCUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 61,827 shares (-61.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $103,869
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 34,524 shares (-52.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,000
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 33,691 shares (+6.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,354
- CONCURRENT INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC added 21,944 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,724
- AMH EQUITY LTD added 17,420 shares (+3.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,245
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 17,377 shares (+34.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,193
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 16,200 shares (-4.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,216
IRIDEX Government Contracts
We have seen $91,290 of award payments to $IRIX over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 4566609426!OCULIGHT TX: $22,594
- 4565945528!SLIT LAMP AND MOTORIZED TABLE: $19,800
- HAMPTON VAMC IRIDEX OPHTHALMIC LASER MAINTENANCE. BASE PLUS TWO.: $12,942
- IRIDEX LASER REPAIR; OPS DIODE REPLACEMENT.: $12,483
- 4565542569!IR TRUFOCUS LIO+: $11,220
