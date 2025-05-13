IRIDEX Earnings Results: $IRIX Reports Quarterly Earnings

IRIDEX ($IRIX) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.10 per share, beating estimates of -$0.10 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $11,900,000, missing estimates of $12,444,000 by $-544,000.

IRIDEX Insider Trading Activity

IRIDEX insiders have traded $IRIX stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 25 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM M MOORE has made 4 purchases buying 40,000 shares for an estimated $45,514 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BEVERLY A HUSS purchased 25,900 shares for an estimated $31,499

SCOTT SHUDA purchased 21,457 shares for an estimated $25,748

ROMEO R DIZON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 16 purchases buying 9,900 shares for an estimated $12,039 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PATRICK MERCER (President and CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 7,546 shares for an estimated $9,757 and 0 sales.

IRIDEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of IRIDEX stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

IRIDEX Government Contracts

We have seen $91,290 of award payments to $IRIX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

