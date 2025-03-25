IRIDEX Earnings Preview: Recent $IRIX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

IRIDEX ($IRIX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $13,464,000 and earnings of -$0.06 per share.
IRIDEX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of IRIDEX stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LONG FOCUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 61,827 shares (-61.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $103,869
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 34,524 shares (-52.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,000
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 17,377 shares (+34.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,193
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 16,200 shares (-4.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,216
- TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP added 12,979 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,804
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 6,975 shares (-9.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,718
- UBS GROUP AG removed 3,586 shares (-22.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,024
IRIDEX Government Contracts
We have seen $91,290 of award payments to $IRIX over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 4566609426!OCULIGHT TX: $22,594
- 4565945528!SLIT LAMP AND MOTORIZED TABLE: $19,800
- HAMPTON VAMC IRIDEX OPHTHALMIC LASER MAINTENANCE. BASE PLUS TWO.: $12,942
- IRIDEX LASER REPAIR; OPS DIODE REPLACEMENT.: $12,483
- 4565542569!IR TRUFOCUS LIO+: $11,220
