IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) Just Reported Earnings, And Analysts Cut Their Target Price

IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) just released its third-quarter report and things are looking bullish. IRIDEX outperformed on both revenues and the expected loss per share, with revenues of US$8.8m beating estimates by 13%. Statutory losses were US$0.12, 31% smaller thanthe analysts expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGM:IRIX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 11th 2020

Following the latest results, IRIDEX's dual analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$40.3m in 2021. This would be a decent 13% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 50% to US$0.28. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$40.4m and losses of US$0.30 per share in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment in the recent updates, with the analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for losses per share, even though the revenue numbers were unchanged.

The consensus price target fell 14% to US$4.75despite the forecast for smaller losses next year. It looks like the ongoing lack of profitability is starting to weigh on valuations.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the IRIDEX's past performance and to peers in the same industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that IRIDEX is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 13%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 1.9% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 10.0% next year. So it looks like IRIDEX is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2023, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 3 warning signs for IRIDEX (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of.

