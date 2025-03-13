Iridex Corporation to Announce Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 27, 2025

Iridex Corporation will announce Q4 2024 financial results and provide a business update on March 27, 2025.

FAQ

When will Iridex Corporation release its financial results?

Iridex plans to release its financial results for Q4 and full year 2024 on March 27, 2025.

What time is the Iridex conference call scheduled?

The conference call will begin at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on March 27, 2025.

How can investors participate in the Iridex conference call?

Investors can join the call by dialing +1-888-596-4144 and using the conference ID: 5685253.

Where can I find the webcast of the Iridex conference call?

The live and recorded webcast will be available on the "Event Calendar" page on the Iridex website.

What products does Iridex Corporation focus on?

Iridex specializes in laser-based medical systems for glaucoma, diabetic macular edema, and other retinal diseases.

Full Release



MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iridex Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX), a worldwide leader providing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems and delivery devices for the treatment of glaucoma and retinal diseases, today announced the Company plans to release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 and provide a business update after the close of trading on Thursday, March 27, 2025.





The Company’s management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing +1-888-596-4144 and providing conference ID: 5685253. A live and recorded webcast on the “Event Calendar” page of the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.iridex.com.







About Iridex Corporation







Iridex Corporation is a worldwide leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. The Company’s proprietary MicroPulse



®



technology delivers a differentiated treatment that provides safe, effective, and proven treatment for targeted sight-threatening eye conditions. Iridex’s current product line is used for the treatment of glaucoma and diabetic macular edema (DME) and other retinal diseases. Iridex products are sold in the United States through a direct sales force and internationally primarily through a network of independent distributors into more than 100 countries. For further information, visit the Iridex website at www.iridex.com.





MicroPulse



®



is a registered trademark of Iridex Corporation, Inc. in the United States, Europe and other jurisdictions. © 2025 Iridex Corporation. All rights reserved.







Investor Relations Contact:







Philip Taylor





Gilmartin Group







investors@iridex.com





