IRICO Group Announces Major Connected Transactions

IRICO Group New Energy Co. Ltd. has entered into significant transactions involving master purchase and sales agreements with connected parties, including a major acquisition of a waste heat power generation system. The company is engaging in these continuing connected transactions to enhance its operational capabilities and financial cooperation. These transactions are subject to regulatory requirements due to the involvement of connected persons and exceed certain financial thresholds.

