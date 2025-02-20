iRhythm Technologies Reports 24% Revenue Growth in Q4 2024 and Updates Financial Guidance for 2025

iRhythm Technologies reported strong revenue growth for Q4 and full-year 2024, improving margins and reducing net loss.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, highlighting a 24% increase in fourth-quarter revenue to $164.3 million and a full-year revenue rise of 20.1% to $591.8 million. The company's gross margin improved to 70% in Q4, and its net loss decreased significantly to $1.3 million from $38.7 million the previous year. Cash and marketable securities totaled $535.6 million by year-end. Operational achievements included record account onboardings and sustained volume growth, particularly in primary care settings. Looking ahead, iRhythm anticipates revenue for 2025 to range from $675 million to $685 million, with a focus on expanding its market presence and advancing product innovation.

Potential Positives

Revenue for the fourth quarter increased by 24.0% year-over-year to $164.3 million.

Gross margin improved to 70.0%, reflecting operational efficiencies and a 410-basis point increase compared to the same period in 2023.

Net loss for the fourth quarter significantly improved to $1.3 million, a $37.4 million reduction compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

The company has strong cash reserves of $535.6 million, an increase from the previous quarter, indicating financial stability for future investments and growth.

Potential Negatives

Net loss for the full year 2024 remained significant at $113.3 million, indicating ongoing profitability challenges despite improvements.

Operating expenses for the full year increased by 14.5% compared to 2023, suggesting rising costs that may impact future profitability.

Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2024 reported a decline of $2.9 million compared to 2023, highlighting a potential weakness in operational efficiency despite revenue growth.

FAQ

What were iRhythm's fourth quarter 2024 revenue results?

iRhythm reported fourth quarter 2024 revenue of $164.3 million, a 24.0% increase compared to the same quarter in 2023.

How did iRhythm perform in terms of net loss in Q4 2024?

The company had a net loss of $1.3 million in Q4 2024, an improvement of $37.4 million compared to Q4 2023.

What were the full-year revenue figures for iRhythm in 2024?

For the full year 2024, iRhythm reported revenue of $591.8 million, representing a 20.1% increase from 2023.

What is iRhythm's revenue guidance for 2025?

iRhythm projects revenue for 2025 to be between $675 million and $685 million.

What recent operational milestones has iRhythm achieved?

iRhythm achieved record new account onboarding and enhanced customer experience through EHR integration and product launches in 2024.

Full Release



SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC), a leading digital health care company focused on creating trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease, today reported financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2024.







Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights









Revenue of $164.3 million, a 24.0% increase compared to fourth quarter 2023



Gross margin of 70.0%, a 410-basis point increase compared to fourth quarter 2023



Net loss of $1.3 million, a $37.4 million improvement compared to fourth quarter 2023



Adjusted EBITDA of $19.3 million, a $16.9 million improvement compared to fourth quarter 2023



Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $535.6 million at December 31, 2024, a $13.6 million increase from September 30, 2024









Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights









Revenue of $591.8 million, a 20.1% increase compared to full year 2023



Gross margin of 68.9%, a 160-basis point increase compared to full year 2023



Net loss of $113.3 million, a $10.1 million improvement compared to full year 2023



Adjusted EBITDA of $(7.7) million, a decline of $2.9 million compared to full year 2023









Recent Operational Highlights









Fourth quarter 2024 capped a year of progressively accelerating year-over-year volume growth every quarter, with full year 2024 revenue driven by sustained volume demand across all customer channels



Analysis of real-world claims data conducted by Eversana and presented at AHA in November 2024 suggested that early detection with arrhythmia monitoring devices could have the combined potential to help prevent serious outcomes like stroke and heart failure while also significantly reducing acute care utilization and related costs in patients with type 2 diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease



Upcoming data presentations at the American College of Cardiology's Annual Scientific Session & Expo in Chicago, IL, from March 29 – 31, 2025







"Our fourth quarter capped a transformative year for iRhythm, marked by 24% revenue growth and significant operational achievements," said Quentin Blackford, President and CEO of iRhythm. "We achieved record new account onboarding, with balanced volume contributions across multiple channels, particularly in risk-bearing, primary care settings where Zio's value as a population health management tool has resonated strongly. Throughout 2024, we enhanced our quality systems, improved customer experience through EHR integration and innovative product launches, expanded into multiple international markets, and secured strategic technology licensing agreements to advance connected patient care. Our commitment to operational discipline has yielded positive cash flow for three consecutive quarters, while our extensive scientific publications have further validated our approach. Looking ahead, we remain focused on delivering a best-in-class quality system while creating shareholder value through our strategies of expanding our core U.S. market presence, accelerating international growth, advancing product innovation, and further advancing operational efficiencies. As we scale the Zio platform globally, we're uniquely positioned to shape the future of healthcare while driving value for patients, physicians, health systems, and shareholders."







Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results







Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2024, increased 24.0% to $164.3 million, from $132.5 million during the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to increases in the volume of Zio Services resulting from increased demand, partially offset by a slight decline in average selling price.





Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $115.1 million, up from $87.4 million during the same period in 2023, while gross margins were 70.0% as compared to 66.0% during the same period in 2023. The improvement in gross margin was primarily driven by operational efficiencies leading to lower costs per unit to serve a higher volume of patients compared to the prior year.





Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $119.2 million, compared to $126.6 million for the same period in 2023 and $151.8 million in the third quarter of 2024. The fourth quarter of 2023 included $11.1 million of higher operating expenses due to an impairment charge for our right-of-use capitalized leased asset value of our San Francisco office. The decrease in operating expenses compared to the third quarter 2024 was due primarily to a $32.1 million charge in the third quarter of 2024 for in-process research and development charges related to technology license consideration.





Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $1.3 million, or a diluted loss of $0.04 per share, compared with net loss of $38.7 million, or a diluted loss of $1.26 per share, for the same period in 2023.







Full Year 2024 Financial Results







Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024, increased 20.1% to $591.8 million, from $492.7 million in 2023. The increase in revenue was primarily due to increased volume of Zio services provided as a result of increased demand.





Gross profit for the year was $407.5 million, up from $331.8 million in 2023, while gross margin was 68.9%, an improvement from 67.3% in 2023. The improvement in gross margin was primarily driven by operational efficiencies leading to lower costs per unit to serve a higher volume of patients compared to the prior year.





Operating expenses for the year were $523.0 million, an increase of 14.5% compared to 2023. The increase was mainly due to acquired IPR&D expenses related to license consideration, along with an increase in headcount-related costs and professional fees to support the growth in our business.





Net loss for 2024 was $113.3 million, or a diluted loss of $3.63 per share, compared with net loss of $123.4 million, or a diluted loss of $4.04 per share in 2023.





Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $535.6 million as of December 31, 2024.







2025 Guidance







iRhythm projects revenue for the full year 2025 between $675 million to $685 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the full year 2025 is expected to range from approximately 7.0% to 8.0% of revenues.







Webcast and Conference Call Information







iRhythm’s management team will host a conference call today beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing the live and archived webcast of the event, which will be available on the investors section of the Company’s website at investors.irhythmtech.com.







About iRhythm Technologies, Inc.







iRhythm is a leading digital health care company that creates trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. Combining wearable biosensors and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms, iRhythm distills data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. Through a relentless focus on patient care, iRhythm’s vision is to deliver better data, better insights, and better health for all.







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







We refer to certain financial measures that are not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) in this press release, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net loss, adjusted net loss per share and adjusted operating expenses. We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. See the schedules attached to this press release for additional information and reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures. We have not reconciled our adjusted operating expenses and adjusted EBITDA estimates for full year 2025 because certain items that impact these figures are uncertain or out of our control and cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation of adjusted operating expenses and adjusted EBITDA estimates is not available without unreasonable effort.





Adjusted EBITDA excludes non-cash operating charges for stock-based compensation expense, changes in fair value of strategic investments, impairment and restructuring charges, business transformation costs, and loss on extinguishment of debt. Business transformation costs include costs associated with professional services, employee termination and relocation, third-party merger and acquisition, integration, and other costs to augment and restructure the organization, inclusive of both outsourced and offshore resources.







Forward-Looking Statements







This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. An investor can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They use words such as ‘anticipate’, ‘estimate’, ‘expect’, ‘intend’, ‘will’, ‘project’, ‘plan’, ‘believe’, ‘target’ and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future actions or operating or financial performance. In particular these statements include statements regarding financial guidance, market opportunity, ability to penetrate the market, international market expansion, anticipated productivity and quality improvements, and expectations for growth. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include risks described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those on the Form 10-K expected to be filed on or about February 20, 2025. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. iRhythm disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.







Investor Contact







Stephanie Zhadkevich





investors@irhythmtech.com







Media Contact







Kassandra Perry





irhythm@highwirepr.com



















IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.









Consolidated Balance Sheets









(In thousands, except par value)

























December 31,





















2024





















2023

















Assets























Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





419,597













$





36,173













Marketable securities









115,956

















97,591













Accounts receivable, net









79,941

















61,484













Inventory









14,039

















13,973













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









16,286

















21,591













Total current assets









645,819

















230,812













Property and equipment, net









125,092

















104,114













Operating lease right-of-use assets









47,564

















49,317













Restricted cash









8,358

















—













Goodwill









862

















862













Long-term strategic investments









61,902

















3,000













Other assets









41,852

















45,039













Total assets





$





931,449













$





433,144















Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity























Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable





$





7,221













$





5,543













Accrued liabilities









84,900

















83,362













Deferred revenue









2,932

















3,306













Operating lease liabilities, current portion









15,867

















15,159













Total current liabilities









110,920

















107,370













Long-term senior convertible notes









646,443

















—













Debt, noncurrent portion









—

















34,950













Other noncurrent liabilities









8,579

















1,012













Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion









74,599

















79,715













Total liabilities









840,541

















223,047













Stockholders’ equity:





















Preferred stock, $0.001 par value – 5,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023









—

















—













Common stock, $0.001 par value – 100,000 shares authorized; 31,621 shares issued and 31,392 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024, respectively; and 30,954 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023









31

















31













Additional paid-in capital









874,607

















855,784













Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)









165

















(112





)









Accumulated deficit









(758,895





)













(645,606





)









Treasury stock, at cost; 229 and 0 shares at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively









(25,000





)













—













Total stockholders’ equity









90,908

















210,097













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





931,449













$





433,144



























































IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.









Consolidated Statements of Operations









(In thousands, except per share data)

























(Unaudited)









Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Revenue, net





$





164,325













$





132,511













$





591,839













$





492,681













Cost of revenue









49,257

















45,085

















184,308

















160,875













Gross profit









115,068

















87,426

















407,531

















331,806













Operating expenses:





































Research and development









19,081

















15,416

















71,459

















60,244













Acquired in-process research and development









302

















—

















32,371

















—













Selling, general and administrative









99,768

















100,114

















418,565

















385,645













Impairment and restructuring charges









—

















11,078

















641

















11,078













Total operating expenses









119,151

















126,608

















523,036

















456,967













Loss from operations









(4,083





)













(39,182





)













(115,505





)













(125,161





)









Interest and other income (expense), net:





































Interest income









5,740

















1,734

















21,938

















6,353













Interest expense









(3,320





)













(941





)













(12,821





)













(3,650





)









Loss on extinguishment of debt









—

















—

















(7,589





)













—













Other income (expense), net









481

















(55





)













1,253

















(198





)









Total interest and other income (expense), net









2,901

















738

















2,781

















2,505













Loss before income taxes









(1,182





)













(38,444





)













(112,724





)













(122,656





)









Income tax provision









151

















255

















565

















750













Net loss





$





(1,333





)









$





(38,699





)









$





(113,289





)









$





(123,406





)









Net loss per common share, basic and diluted





$





(0.04





)









$





(1.26





)









$





(3.63





)









$





(4.04





)









Weighted-average shares, basic and diluted









31,343

















30,702

















31,196

















30,528







































IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.









Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information









(In thousands, except per share data)









(Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

















Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation*







































Net loss



1







$





(1,333





)









$





(38,699





)









$





(113,289





)









$





(123,406





)









Interest expense









3,320

















941

















12,821

















3,650













Interest income









(5,740





)













(1,734





)













(21,938





)













(6,353





)









Changes in fair value of strategic investments









(843





)













—

















(1,902





)













—













Income tax provision









151

















255

















565

















750













Depreciation and amortization









5,289

















4,914

















20,715

















16,348













Stock-based compensation









16,008

















23,846

















75,978

















77,204













Impairment charges









—

















11,078

















641

















11,078













Business transformation costs









2,416

















1,772

















11,072

















15,866













Loss on extinguishment of debt









—

















—

















7,589

















—













Adjusted EBITDA





$





19,268













$





2,373













$





(7,748





)









$





(4,863





)













































*Certain numbers expressed may not sum due to rounding.







1



Net loss for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, includes acquired in-process research and development expense of $0.3 million and $32.4 million, respectively.



























Adjusted net income (loss) reconciliation*







































Net loss, as reported



1







$





(1,333





)









$





(38,699





)









$





(113,289





)









$





(123,406





)









Impairment charges









—

















11,078

















641

















11,078













Business transformation costs









2,416

















1,772

















11,072

















15,866













Changes in fair value of strategic investments









(843





)













—

















(1,902





)













—













Loss on extinguishment of debt









—

















—

















7,589

















—













Adjusted net income (loss)





$





240













$





(25,849





)









$





(95,889





)









$





(96,462





)















































Adjusted net income (loss) per share reconciliation:*







































Diluted net loss per share, as reported



1







$





(0.04





)









$





(1.26





)









$





(3.63





)









$





(4.04





)









Impairment charges per share









—

















0.36

















0.02

















0.36













Business transformation costs per share









0.08

















0.06

















0.35

















0.52













Changes in fair value of strategic investments per share









(0.03





)













—

















(0.06





)













—













Loss on extinguishment of debt per share









—

















—

















0.24

















—













Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share





$





0.01













$





(0.84





)









$





(3.08





)









$





(3.16





)













































Weighted-average shares, basic









31,343

















30,702

















31,196

















30,528













Weighted-average shares, diluted









31,710

















30,702

















31,196

















30,528



















































Adjusted operating expenses reconciliation*







































Operating expenses, as reported





$





119,151













$





126,608













$





523,036













$





456,967













Impairment charges









—

















(11,078





)













(641





)













(11,078





)









Business transformation costs









(2,416





)













(1,772





)













(11,072





)













(15,866





)









Adjusted operating expenses





$





116,735













$





113,758













$





511,323













$





430,023





















*Certain numbers expressed may not sum due to rounding.







1



Net loss for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, includes acquired in-process research and development expense of $0.3 million and $32.4 million, respectively.



















