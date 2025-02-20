iRhythm Technologies Reports 24% Revenue Growth in Q4 2024 and Updates Financial Guidance for 2025

iRhythm Technologies reported strong revenue growth for Q4 and full-year 2024, improving margins and reducing net loss.
Quiver AI Summary
iRhythm Technologies, Inc. reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, highlighting a 24% increase in fourth-quarter revenue to $164.3 million and a full-year revenue rise of 20.1% to $591.8 million. The company's gross margin improved to 70% in Q4, and its net loss decreased significantly to $1.3 million from $38.7 million the previous year. Cash and marketable securities totaled $535.6 million by year-end. Operational achievements included record account onboardings and sustained volume growth, particularly in primary care settings. Looking ahead, iRhythm anticipates revenue for 2025 to range from $675 million to $685 million, with a focus on expanding its market presence and advancing product innovation.
Potential Positives
- Revenue for the fourth quarter increased by 24.0% year-over-year to $164.3 million.
- Gross margin improved to 70.0%, reflecting operational efficiencies and a 410-basis point increase compared to the same period in 2023.
- Net loss for the fourth quarter significantly improved to $1.3 million, a $37.4 million reduction compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.
- The company has strong cash reserves of $535.6 million, an increase from the previous quarter, indicating financial stability for future investments and growth.
Potential Negatives
- Net loss for the full year 2024 remained significant at $113.3 million, indicating ongoing profitability challenges despite improvements.
- Operating expenses for the full year increased by 14.5% compared to 2023, suggesting rising costs that may impact future profitability.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2024 reported a decline of $2.9 million compared to 2023, highlighting a potential weakness in operational efficiency despite revenue growth.
FAQ
What were iRhythm's fourth quarter 2024 revenue results?
iRhythm reported fourth quarter 2024 revenue of $164.3 million, a 24.0% increase compared to the same quarter in 2023.
How did iRhythm perform in terms of net loss in Q4 2024?
The company had a net loss of $1.3 million in Q4 2024, an improvement of $37.4 million compared to Q4 2023.
What were the full-year revenue figures for iRhythm in 2024?
For the full year 2024, iRhythm reported revenue of $591.8 million, representing a 20.1% increase from 2023.
What is iRhythm's revenue guidance for 2025?
iRhythm projects revenue for 2025 to be between $675 million and $685 million.
What recent operational milestones has iRhythm achieved?
iRhythm achieved record new account onboarding and enhanced customer experience through EHR integration and product launches in 2024.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$IRTC Insider Trading Activity
$IRTC insiders have traded $IRTC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- QUENTIN S. BLACKFORD (President and CEO) sold 16,145 shares for an estimated $1,249,784
- ABHIJIT Y TALWALKAR purchased 6,664 shares for an estimated $500,866
- PATRICK MICHAEL MURPHY (CBO and CLO) sold 2,492 shares for an estimated $214,037
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$IRTC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $IRTC stock to their portfolio, and 158 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 1,172,754 shares (-96.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $105,747,228
- SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,053,811 shares (+49.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $95,022,137
- FIRST LIGHT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 430,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,818,185
- OPHIR ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD added 427,402 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,538,838
- FIERA CAPITAL CORP removed 381,644 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,412,839
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 317,974 shares (-16.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,671,715
- BESSEMER GROUP INC added 299,726 shares (+111.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,026,293
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC), a leading digital health care company focused on creating trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease, today reported financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2024.
Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights
Revenue of $164.3 million, a 24.0% increase compared to fourth quarter 2023
Gross margin of 70.0%, a 410-basis point increase compared to fourth quarter 2023
Net loss of $1.3 million, a $37.4 million improvement compared to fourth quarter 2023
Adjusted EBITDA of $19.3 million, a $16.9 million improvement compared to fourth quarter 2023
Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $535.6 million at December 31, 2024, a $13.6 million increase from September 30, 2024
Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights
Revenue of $591.8 million, a 20.1% increase compared to full year 2023
Gross margin of 68.9%, a 160-basis point increase compared to full year 2023
Net loss of $113.3 million, a $10.1 million improvement compared to full year 2023
Adjusted EBITDA of $(7.7) million, a decline of $2.9 million compared to full year 2023
Recent Operational Highlights
Fourth quarter 2024 capped a year of progressively accelerating year-over-year volume growth every quarter, with full year 2024 revenue driven by sustained volume demand across all customer channels
Analysis of real-world claims data conducted by Eversana and presented at AHA in November 2024 suggested that early detection with arrhythmia monitoring devices could have the combined potential to help prevent serious outcomes like stroke and heart failure while also significantly reducing acute care utilization and related costs in patients with type 2 diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
Upcoming data presentations at the American College of Cardiology's Annual Scientific Session & Expo in Chicago, IL, from March 29 – 31, 2025
"Our fourth quarter capped a transformative year for iRhythm, marked by 24% revenue growth and significant operational achievements," said Quentin Blackford, President and CEO of iRhythm. "We achieved record new account onboarding, with balanced volume contributions across multiple channels, particularly in risk-bearing, primary care settings where Zio's value as a population health management tool has resonated strongly. Throughout 2024, we enhanced our quality systems, improved customer experience through EHR integration and innovative product launches, expanded into multiple international markets, and secured strategic technology licensing agreements to advance connected patient care. Our commitment to operational discipline has yielded positive cash flow for three consecutive quarters, while our extensive scientific publications have further validated our approach. Looking ahead, we remain focused on delivering a best-in-class quality system while creating shareholder value through our strategies of expanding our core U.S. market presence, accelerating international growth, advancing product innovation, and further advancing operational efficiencies. As we scale the Zio platform globally, we're uniquely positioned to shape the future of healthcare while driving value for patients, physicians, health systems, and shareholders."
Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2024, increased 24.0% to $164.3 million, from $132.5 million during the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to increases in the volume of Zio Services resulting from increased demand, partially offset by a slight decline in average selling price.
Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $115.1 million, up from $87.4 million during the same period in 2023, while gross margins were 70.0% as compared to 66.0% during the same period in 2023. The improvement in gross margin was primarily driven by operational efficiencies leading to lower costs per unit to serve a higher volume of patients compared to the prior year.
Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $119.2 million, compared to $126.6 million for the same period in 2023 and $151.8 million in the third quarter of 2024. The fourth quarter of 2023 included $11.1 million of higher operating expenses due to an impairment charge for our right-of-use capitalized leased asset value of our San Francisco office. The decrease in operating expenses compared to the third quarter 2024 was due primarily to a $32.1 million charge in the third quarter of 2024 for in-process research and development charges related to technology license consideration.
Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $1.3 million, or a diluted loss of $0.04 per share, compared with net loss of $38.7 million, or a diluted loss of $1.26 per share, for the same period in 2023.
Full Year 2024 Financial Results
Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024, increased 20.1% to $591.8 million, from $492.7 million in 2023. The increase in revenue was primarily due to increased volume of Zio services provided as a result of increased demand.
Gross profit for the year was $407.5 million, up from $331.8 million in 2023, while gross margin was 68.9%, an improvement from 67.3% in 2023. The improvement in gross margin was primarily driven by operational efficiencies leading to lower costs per unit to serve a higher volume of patients compared to the prior year.
Operating expenses for the year were $523.0 million, an increase of 14.5% compared to 2023. The increase was mainly due to acquired IPR&D expenses related to license consideration, along with an increase in headcount-related costs and professional fees to support the growth in our business.
Net loss for 2024 was $113.3 million, or a diluted loss of $3.63 per share, compared with net loss of $123.4 million, or a diluted loss of $4.04 per share in 2023.
Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $535.6 million as of December 31, 2024.
2025 Guidance
iRhythm projects revenue for the full year 2025 between $675 million to $685 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the full year 2025 is expected to range from approximately 7.0% to 8.0% of revenues.
Webcast and Conference Call Information
iRhythm’s management team will host a conference call today beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing the live and archived webcast of the event, which will be available on the investors section of the Company’s website at investors.irhythmtech.com.
About iRhythm Technologies, Inc.
iRhythm is a leading digital health care company that creates trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. Combining wearable biosensors and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms, iRhythm distills data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. Through a relentless focus on patient care, iRhythm’s vision is to deliver better data, better insights, and better health for all.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We refer to certain financial measures that are not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) in this press release, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net loss, adjusted net loss per share and adjusted operating expenses. We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. See the schedules attached to this press release for additional information and reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures. We have not reconciled our adjusted operating expenses and adjusted EBITDA estimates for full year 2025 because certain items that impact these figures are uncertain or out of our control and cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation of adjusted operating expenses and adjusted EBITDA estimates is not available without unreasonable effort.
Adjusted EBITDA excludes non-cash operating charges for stock-based compensation expense, changes in fair value of strategic investments, impairment and restructuring charges, business transformation costs, and loss on extinguishment of debt. Business transformation costs include costs associated with professional services, employee termination and relocation, third-party merger and acquisition, integration, and other costs to augment and restructure the organization, inclusive of both outsourced and offshore resources.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. An investor can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They use words such as ‘anticipate’, ‘estimate’, ‘expect’, ‘intend’, ‘will’, ‘project’, ‘plan’, ‘believe’, ‘target’ and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future actions or operating or financial performance. In particular these statements include statements regarding financial guidance, market opportunity, ability to penetrate the market, international market expansion, anticipated productivity and quality improvements, and expectations for growth. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include risks described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those on the Form 10-K expected to be filed on or about February 20, 2025. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. iRhythm disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
Investor Contact
Stephanie Zhadkevich
investors@irhythmtech.com
Media Contact
Kassandra Perry
irhythm@highwirepr.com
IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except par value)
December 31,
2024
2023
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
419,597
$
36,173
Marketable securities
115,956
97,591
Accounts receivable, net
79,941
61,484
Inventory
14,039
13,973
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
16,286
21,591
Total current assets
645,819
230,812
Property and equipment, net
125,092
104,114
Operating lease right-of-use assets
47,564
49,317
Restricted cash
8,358
—
Goodwill
862
862
Long-term strategic investments
61,902
3,000
Other assets
41,852
45,039
Total assets
$
931,449
$
433,144
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
7,221
$
5,543
Accrued liabilities
84,900
83,362
Deferred revenue
2,932
3,306
Operating lease liabilities, current portion
15,867
15,159
Total current liabilities
110,920
107,370
Long-term senior convertible notes
646,443
—
Debt, noncurrent portion
—
34,950
Other noncurrent liabilities
8,579
1,012
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion
74,599
79,715
Total liabilities
840,541
223,047
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value – 5,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023
—
—
Common stock, $0.001 par value – 100,000 shares authorized; 31,621 shares issued and 31,392 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024, respectively; and 30,954 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023
31
31
Additional paid-in capital
874,607
855,784
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
165
(112
)
Accumulated deficit
(758,895
)
(645,606
)
Treasury stock, at cost; 229 and 0 shares at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively
(25,000
)
—
Total stockholders’ equity
90,908
210,097
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
931,449
$
433,144
IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue, net
$
164,325
$
132,511
$
591,839
$
492,681
Cost of revenue
49,257
45,085
184,308
160,875
Gross profit
115,068
87,426
407,531
331,806
Operating expenses:
Research and development
19,081
15,416
71,459
60,244
Acquired in-process research and development
302
—
32,371
—
Selling, general and administrative
99,768
100,114
418,565
385,645
Impairment and restructuring charges
—
11,078
641
11,078
Total operating expenses
119,151
126,608
523,036
456,967
Loss from operations
(4,083
)
(39,182
)
(115,505
)
(125,161
)
Interest and other income (expense), net:
Interest income
5,740
1,734
21,938
6,353
Interest expense
(3,320
)
(941
)
(12,821
)
(3,650
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
(7,589
)
—
Other income (expense), net
481
(55
)
1,253
(198
)
Total interest and other income (expense), net
2,901
738
2,781
2,505
Loss before income taxes
(1,182
)
(38,444
)
(112,724
)
(122,656
)
Income tax provision
151
255
565
750
Net loss
$
(1,333
)
$
(38,699
)
$
(113,289
)
$
(123,406
)
Net loss per common share, basic and diluted
$
(0.04
)
$
(1.26
)
$
(3.63
)
$
(4.04
)
Weighted-average shares, basic and diluted
31,343
30,702
31,196
30,528
IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation*
Net loss
1
$
(1,333
)
$
(38,699
)
$
(113,289
)
$
(123,406
)
Interest expense
3,320
941
12,821
3,650
Interest income
(5,740
)
(1,734
)
(21,938
)
(6,353
)
Changes in fair value of strategic investments
(843
)
—
(1,902
)
—
Income tax provision
151
255
565
750
Depreciation and amortization
5,289
4,914
20,715
16,348
Stock-based compensation
16,008
23,846
75,978
77,204
Impairment charges
—
11,078
641
11,078
Business transformation costs
2,416
1,772
11,072
15,866
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
7,589
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
19,268
$
2,373
$
(7,748
)
$
(4,863
)
*Certain numbers expressed may not sum due to rounding.
1
Net loss for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, includes acquired in-process research and development expense of $0.3 million and $32.4 million, respectively.
Adjusted net income (loss) reconciliation*
Net loss, as reported
1
$
(1,333
)
$
(38,699
)
$
(113,289
)
$
(123,406
)
Impairment charges
—
11,078
641
11,078
Business transformation costs
2,416
1,772
11,072
15,866
Changes in fair value of strategic investments
(843
)
—
(1,902
)
—
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
7,589
—
Adjusted net income (loss)
$
240
$
(25,849
)
$
(95,889
)
$
(96,462
)
Adjusted net income (loss) per share reconciliation:*
Diluted net loss per share, as reported
1
$
(0.04
)
$
(1.26
)
$
(3.63
)
$
(4.04
)
Impairment charges per share
—
0.36
0.02
0.36
Business transformation costs per share
0.08
0.06
0.35
0.52
Changes in fair value of strategic investments per share
(0.03
)
—
(0.06
)
—
Loss on extinguishment of debt per share
—
—
0.24
—
Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share
$
0.01
$
(0.84
)
$
(3.08
)
$
(3.16
)
Weighted-average shares, basic
31,343
30,702
31,196
30,528
Weighted-average shares, diluted
31,710
30,702
31,196
30,528
Adjusted operating expenses reconciliation*
Operating expenses, as reported
$
119,151
$
126,608
$
523,036
$
456,967
Impairment charges
—
(11,078
)
(641
)
(11,078
)
Business transformation costs
(2,416
)
(1,772
)
(11,072
)
(15,866
)
Adjusted operating expenses
$
116,735
$
113,758
$
511,323
$
430,023
*Certain numbers expressed may not sum due to rounding.
1
Net loss for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, includes acquired in-process research and development expense of $0.3 million and $32.4 million, respectively.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.