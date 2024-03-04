News & Insights

Markets
IRTC

IRhythm Technologies Intends To Offer $450 Mln Of Senior Notes In Private Placement

March 04, 2024 — 07:43 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC), a digital health care company, announced on Monday that it intends to offer $450 million convertible senior notes in a private placement due 2029.

The company has plans to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase up to an additional $67.5 million of notes.

The interest rate, initial conversion rate, offering price, and other terms are to be determined upon pricing of the notes, the company said.

Braidwell LP, iRhythm's lender and a holder of its shares, has expressed an interest in purchasing a portion of the notes.

The company plans to use the net proceeds to pay the cost of the capped call transactions, debt, and general corporate purposes.

iRhythm also intends to use up to $25 million of the net proceeds to repurchase its own shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IRTC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.