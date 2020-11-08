iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To US$251

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. The results overall were pretty good, with revenues of US$72m exceeding expectations and statutory losses coming in at justUS$0.17 per share, some 69% below what the analysts had forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:IRTC Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from iRhythm Technologies' ten analysts is for revenues of US$368.9m in 2021, which would reflect a major 50% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 64% to US$0.68. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$358.6m and losses of US$0.63 per share in 2021. Overall it looks as though the analysts were a bit mixed on the latest consensus updates. Although there was a nice uplift to revenue, the consensus also made a to its losses per share forecasts.

It will come as a surprise to learn that the consensus price target rose 8.0% to US$251, with the analysts clearly more interested in growing revenue, even as losses intensify. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values iRhythm Technologies at US$273 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$200. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that iRhythm Technologies is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting iRhythm Technologies' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 50% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 36% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.9% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that iRhythm Technologies is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on iRhythm Technologies. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple iRhythm Technologies analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with iRhythm Technologies , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.