iRhythm Technologies (FRA:I25) Price Target Increased by 13.87% to 142.71

The average one-year price target for iRhythm Technologies (FRA:I25) has been revised to 142.71 / share. This is an increase of 13.87% from the prior estimate of 125.32 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 103.56 to a high of 177.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 65.94% from the latest reported closing price of 86.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 484 funds or institutions reporting positions in iRhythm Technologies. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to I25 is 0.24%, a decrease of 11.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.89% to 40,813K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sands Capital Management holds 2,387K shares representing 7.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,418K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in I25 by 21.77% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,288K shares representing 7.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,749K shares, representing an increase of 23.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in I25 by 3.34% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 1,603K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,373K shares, representing an increase of 14.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in I25 by 4.03% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,454K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,289K shares, representing an increase of 11.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in I25 by 10.21% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,237K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,173K shares, representing an increase of 5.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in I25 by 20.86% over the last quarter.

