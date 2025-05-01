IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Results: $IRTC Reports Quarterly Earnings

IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES ($IRTC) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of -$0.95 per share, beating estimates of -$1.00 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $158,680,000, beating estimates of $156,447,090 by $2,232,910.

IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES Insider Trading Activity

IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES insiders have traded $IRTC stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

QUENTIN S. BLACKFORD (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 38,397 shares for an estimated $3,744,901 .

. PATRICK MICHAEL MURPHY (CBO and CLO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 18,822 shares for an estimated $2,005,079 .

. CHAD PATTERSON (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,690 shares for an estimated $1,538,217 .

. SUMI SHRISHRIMAL (EVP, Chief Risk Officer) sold 7,942 shares for an estimated $890,536

MINANG TURAKHIA (EVP, CMO & CSO) sold 7,014 shares for an estimated $786,479

ABHIJIT Y TALWALKAR purchased 6,664 shares for an estimated $500,866

DANIEL G. WILSON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,512 shares for an estimated $281,670

IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IRTC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/08/2025

