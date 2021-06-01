Markets
IRTC

IRhythm Technologies CEO Mike Coyle Resigns; Shares Down 12%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of digital healthcare solutions company iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) are down 12 percent in Tuesday's after-market trade on news that President and Chief Executive Officer Mike Coyle will be stepping down from his positions with immediate effect due to personal matters.

The company's Chief Financial Officer, Douglas Devine, will serve as the interim CEO while the search for a permanent CEO is ongoing. The company's Board of Directors has formed a CEO search committee and appointed a leading executive search firm to help with the search process.

The Company also reiterated its second quarter 2021 guidance of approximately 4% sequential volume growth over the sequential quarter and operating expenses to be approximately flat compared to the same period last year.

IRTC ended Tuesday at $76.25, up $0.79 or 1% on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IRTC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular