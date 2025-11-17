iRhythm Technologies (BIT:1IRTC) Price Target Increased by 10.22% to 187.80

The average one-year price target for iRhythm Technologies (BIT:1IRTC) has been revised to €187.80 / share. This is an increase of 10.22% from the prior estimate of €170.39 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €164.03 to a high of €214.47 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.33% from the latest reported closing price of €143.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 617 funds or institutions reporting positions in iRhythm Technologies. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 11.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1IRTC is 0.28%, an increase of 7.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.15% to 44,123K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 2,568K shares representing 7.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,741K shares , representing a decrease of 6.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1IRTC by 1.40% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 2,236K shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,916K shares , representing a decrease of 30.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1IRTC by 17.67% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,184K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,507K shares , representing a decrease of 27.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1IRTC by 17.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,033K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 992K shares , representing an increase of 3.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1IRTC by 36.60% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 794K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,494K shares , representing a decrease of 88.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1IRTC by 31.64% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.