News & Insights

Stocks

iRhythm sees FY24 revenue $$582.5M- $587.5M, consensus $585.33M

October 30, 2024 — 05:10 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

iRhythm (IRTC) projects revenue for the full year 2024 to grow approximately 18% to 19% compared to prior year results, ranging from approximately $582.5 million to $587.5 million. Gross margin for the full year 2024 is expected to range from 68.5% to 69.0%. iRhythm now expects adjusted EBITDA margin for the full year 2024 to range from approximately negative 2% to negative 1.5% of full year revenues. Adjusted EBITDA guidance includes license consideration payable to BioIntelliSense that is recognized on iRhythm’s consolidated statements of operations as acquired IPR&D expenses, including a charge of approximately $32 million of expense incurred during the third quarter of 2024. In alignment with SEC guidance around non-GAAP financial measures relating to acquired IPR&D expense, iRhythm will not exclude expenses related to acquired IPR&D from its non-GAAP results, which include adjusted EBITDA.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on IRTC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IRTC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.