iRhythm sees FY24 revenue $$582.5M- $587.5M, consensus $585.33M

iRhythm (IRTC) projects revenue for the full year 2024 to grow approximately 18% to 19% compared to prior year results, ranging from approximately $582.5 million to $587.5 million. Gross margin for the full year 2024 is expected to range from 68.5% to 69.0%. iRhythm now expects adjusted EBITDA margin for the full year 2024 to range from approximately negative 2% to negative 1.5% of full year revenues. Adjusted EBITDA guidance includes license consideration payable to BioIntelliSense that is recognized on iRhythm’s consolidated statements of operations as acquired IPR&D expenses, including a charge of approximately $32 million of expense incurred during the third quarter of 2024. In alignment with SEC guidance around non-GAAP financial measures relating to acquired IPR&D expense, iRhythm will not exclude expenses related to acquired IPR&D from its non-GAAP results, which include adjusted EBITDA.
