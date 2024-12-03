News & Insights

Stocks

iRhythm resumed with an Equal Weight at Wells Fargo

December 03, 2024 — 05:45 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Wells Fargo analyst Nathan Treybeck resumed coverage of iRhythm (IRTC) with an Equal Weight rating and $86 price target The analyst believes stock upside will be limited until there is greater certainty on resolving outstanding regulatory issues. Until there is a clean facility re-inspection and the current 483s and warning letter are lifted, there continues to be risk of additional 483s or the current 483s becoming another warning letter or a potential consent decree, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on IRTC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IRTC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.