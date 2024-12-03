iRhythm resumed with an Equal Weight at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Nathan Treybeck resumed coverage of iRhythm (IRTC) with an Equal Weight rating and $86 price target The analyst believes stock upside will be limited until there is greater certainty on resolving outstanding regulatory issues. Until there is a clean facility re-inspection and the current 483s and warning letter are lifted, there continues to be risk of additional 483s or the current 483s becoming another warning letter or a potential consent decree, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
