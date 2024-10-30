iRhythm reports Q3 EPS($1.26) , consensus (57c)

Reports Q3 revenue $$147.5M , consensus $146.73M.”The third quarter of 2024 was an exceptional quarter of execution as our teams drove significant demand in our core business, made substantial progress in expanding our Zio services into global markets, and established an important licensing agreement with an external partner to drive future platform capabilities for long term growth,” said Quentin Blackford, president and chief executive officer of iRhythm (IRTC). “Third quarter revenue growth of over 18% year-over-year was driven by record volume demand from existing accounts, and our field teams were also able to open a record number of new accounts during the quarter while continuing our expansion into primary care channels. We were also very pleased to be able to celebrate one million patients having been registered for Zio monitor – our newest generation, long-term continuous monitoring system – in October and have officially launched our first commercial account using Aura – Epic’s specialty diagnostics and devices suite.””We also made tangible progress towards long-term initiatives to drive future growth. For the first time ever, we have achieved more than 10,000 billable registrations in a single quarter in the UK, and we are excited that we have begun receiving physician orders following commercial launch in four additional European countries. Furthermore, we have recently received a FDA 510(k) clearance for updates to our Zio AT device associated with our FDA remediation efforts, an ongoing and critical priority for our teams to demonstrate our commitment to quality, compliance and performance. With strong execution across multiple growth levers and with additional catalysts on the horizon, we could not be more excited about the future of iRhythm.”

