IRHYTHM HLDGS (IRTC) Moves 5.0% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

IRHYTHM HLDGS IRTC shares ended the last trading session 5% higher at $163.24. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 7.4% loss over the past four weeks.

IRHYTHM HLDGS recorded a strong price rise on investors’ optimism surrounding the company’s announcement of preliminary fourth quarter operational highlights. The company expects full year 2025 revenue to exceed high end of previously stated guidance range of $740 million, driven by record revenue unit volume during the fourth quarter 2025. The Zacks Consensus Estimates suggests the full year 2025 sales to be $738.6 million, a growth of 24.8% year over year.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +100%. Revenues are expected to be $200.3 million, up 21.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For IRHYTHM HLDGS, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.6% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on IRTC going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

IRHYTHM HLDGS is a member of the Zacks Medical Info Systems industry. One other stock in the same industry, Clover Health Investments, Corp. CLOV, finished the last trading session 10.6% higher at $2.81. CLOV has returned -3.8% over the past month.

Clover Health Investments' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.05. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -350%. Clover Health Investments currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

