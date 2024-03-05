IRhythm Announces Pricing Of Upsized Offering Of 1.50% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2029

(RTTNews) - iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) announced the pricing of offering of $575.0 million aggregate principal amount of 1.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2029 in a private placement to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers. The aggregate principal amount of the offering was increased from the previously announced offering size of $450.0 million. The sale of the notes is expected to close on March 7, 2024.

In connection with the pricing of the notes, the company has entered into privately negotiated capped call transactions with certain financial institutions.

