News & Insights

Markets
IRTC

IRhythm Announces Pricing Of Upsized Offering Of 1.50% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2029

March 05, 2024 — 01:31 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) announced the pricing of offering of $575.0 million aggregate principal amount of 1.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2029 in a private placement to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers. The aggregate principal amount of the offering was increased from the previously announced offering size of $450.0 million. The sale of the notes is expected to close on March 7, 2024.

In connection with the pricing of the notes, the company has entered into privately negotiated capped call transactions with certain financial institutions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IRTC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.