IRES REIT Executives Granted Performance-Based Shares

Irish Residential Properties REIT has disclosed the conditional award of shares under its 2024 Long Term Incentive Plan to top executives, with CEO Eddie Byrne and CFO Brian Fagan receiving significant share awards. The shares are subject to performance conditions over a three-year period and were transacted on Euronext Dublin. This move aligns executive compensation with the company’s long-term performance goals.

