IREN's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in IREN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 14 extraordinary options activities for IREN. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 35% leaning bullish and 57% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $349,175, and 7 are calls, amounting to $598,954.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $20.0 for IREN over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in IREN's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to IREN's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $5.0 to $20.0 over the preceding 30 days.

IREN Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IREN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.3 $3.05 $3.3 $15.00 $297.0K 25.9K 915 IREN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $3.65 $3.55 $3.55 $11.00 $105.8K 2.0K 299 IREN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.25 $8.05 $8.1 $20.00 $90.7K 39.8K 156 IREN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.2 $6.15 $6.2 $17.50 $54.5K 33.0K 310 IREN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.15 $6.0 $6.05 $17.50 $53.2K 33.0K 400

About IREN

IREN Ltd is engaged in data center business powering the future of Bitcoin, AI and beyond utilizing renewable energy.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with IREN, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

IREN's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 7,398,874, the price of IREN is up by 3.78%, reaching $13.46. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 84 days from now.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest IREN options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.