IREN's AI Pivot Gains Strong Momentum: Time to Buy or Hold the Stock?

IREN Limited IREN is moving beyond its Bitcoin-mining roots and building an identity around AI cloud services and data-center infrastructure. New contracts, secured power and a wider construction pipeline are giving investors a clearer view of how AI could become the company’s main earnings engine.



The market has rewarded the story, but the ride remains rough. IREN shares were up nearly 19.5% from the prior session on July 20 after the company announced $2.8 billion of new multiyear AI cloud contracts and lifted its year-end 2026 annualized AI cloud revenue target.



Over the past year, IREN shares have climbed strongly, although recent trading has shown sharp swings as investors weigh capital needs, dilution and execution risk. Over comparable trailing periods, TeraWulf Inc. WULF and Applied Digital Corporation APLD have also delivered large gains, highlighting the enthusiasm surrounding the crypto operators moving into AI infrastructure.

One-Year Price Performance



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IREN now sits at an important stage. Management must convert contracted capacity into live revenues while funding a very large buildout. That creates a mix of strong growth potential and meaningful risk. The next few quarters should show whether IREN can turn its growing AI pipeline into durable cash flow and justify the market’s expectations.

AI Contracts Are Changing IREN's Revenue Mix

The strongest part of the investment case is the speed of IREN’s commercial progress. In May, the company announced a five-year, $3.4 billion AI cloud contract with NVIDIA NVDA. The agreement covers managed cloud services using Blackwell systems deployed across roughly 60 megawatts at its Childress campus.



IREN subsequently added $2.8 billion of multiyear contracts with AI developers and raised its year-end 2026 AI cloud annualized run-rate revenue target from $3.7 billion to more than $4 billion. About 85% of that target is now under contract, while the customer list includes Microsoft, NVIDIA, Perplexity and several AI software developers.



This suggests IREN is no longer selling only a distant plan. AI cloud revenues reached $33.6 million in the March-end quarter, almost doubling sequentially, while Bitcoin-mining revenues fell as equipment was retired to make room for GPU deployments. Management described the quarter as part of a deliberate transition toward the higher-value AI cloud market.

Power and Construction Scale Offer an Advantage for IREN

IREN said that it has assembled 5 gigawatts of secured power across North America and Europe, with additional development opportunities in Australia. It plans to deliver 480 megawatts of AI cloud capacity during 2026 and expand to roughly 1.2 gigawatts in 2027.



Its existing mining facilities may provide an additional advantage. Some can be converted for air-cooled GPUs faster and at a lower cost than building entirely new liquid-cooled data centers. This could help IREN bring computing capacity to market while supply remains tight.

Funding Needs and Execution Risks Remain High for IREN

The main concern is the cost of delivering the plan. IREN reported $2.6 billion of cash as of April 30, and preliminary cash and equivalents of about $7.6 billion as of June 30, including restricted funds connected with GPU financing. Recent customers are also providing prepayments equal to roughly 45% of associated GPU spending.



Even so, the full expansion will require considerable capital. Additional borrowing, equity issuance or partner funding could reduce future shareholder returns.



The latest results also showed the near-term cost of the pivot. Quarterly revenues were $144.8 million, adjusted EBITDA was $59.5 million, and the company recorded a $247.8 million net loss, partly because of noncash mining-equipment impairments.



IREN may have a large contracted AI cloud opportunity, but its valuation is increasingly based on capacity that has not yet been fully commissioned. Construction delays, weaker pricing or higher financing costs could therefore produce another sharp stock correction.

IREN's Estimates and Valuation

Estimates for IREN’s 2026 and 2027 earnings have remained unchanged in the past 30 days. However, the company is expected to report a profit in the next year.



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On an enterprise-value-to-sales basis, IREN appears cheaper than both TeraWulf and Applied Digital. IREN trades at about 16.05 times trailing sales compared with roughly 25.54 times for Applied Digital and 57.00 times for TeraWulf. All three multiples remain high because investors are valuing future AI capacity that has not yet fully contributed to reported revenues. IREN’s lower multiple offers some relative valuation support, but it does not make the stock inexpensive in absolute terms.

Valuation



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Investment View: Hold IREN for Now

IREN’s AI pivot has moved from an attractive idea to a credible growth platform backed by major customers, expanding capacity and valuable power assets. The NVIDIA relationship, rising contracted revenues and rapid cloud buildout support a positive long-term view.



However, the stock already reflects strong execution expectations, while construction delays, customer concentration, funding needs and possible dilution remain important risks. Current shareholders can reasonably stay invested while watching contract conversion, margins and cash requirements. New investors may be better served waiting for a calmer entry point or clearer evidence of recurring profitability.



At present, IREN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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IREN Limited (IREN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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