IREN vs. WULF: Which AI Data Center Stock Has an Edge Right Now?

IREN Limited IREN and TeraWulf WULF are key players in the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure market that offer next-generation data center infrastructure targeting high-performance computing (HPC), AI workloads and scalable computing. IREN Limited is one of the world’s largest and lowest-cost bitcoin miners that operate next-generation data centers using renewable energy, while TeraWulf focuses on HPC data centers designed for AI workloads.

Currently, IREN and WULF have an opportunity to capitalize on the emerging AI space as the need for AI compute infrastructure is witnessing a CAGR of 23.8%, per a report by MarketsAndMarkets. With this strong industry growth forecast, the question remains: Which stock has more upside potential? Let’s break down their fundamentals, growth prospects, market challenges and valuation to determine which offers a more compelling investment case.

The Case for IREN Stock

IREN’s recent financial results reflect its ongoing shift toward AI cloud services. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, AI Cloud Services revenues were $33.6 million compared with $17.3 million in the previous quarter, reflecting sequential growth of 94.2%. Here, strong AI infrastructure demand and rising contracted capacity are expected to continue supporting growth in IREN's AI cloud business.

IREN’s recent partnership with NVIDIA to strengthen its AI cloud business is a key positive. The company signed a $3.4 billion, five-year AI cloud contract with NVIDIA to deploy Blackwell GPUs across 60 megawatts of air-cooled capacity at its Childress campus in Texas. The above-mentioned contract should contribute around $700 million in annual recurring revenues (ARR) and support future growth in AI cloud revenues.

However, IREN is seeing near-term pressure on revenues as it moves away from Bitcoin mining and focuses more on AI cloud services. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, total revenues fell 21.6% from the previous quarter. Management said that this drop was mainly due to lower Bitcoin mining revenues, which declined 33.6% on a sequential basis in the third quarter of fiscal 2026.

IREN is shifting power and infrastructure away from mining and toward AI workloads. AI cloud revenues are increasing, but they are not yet large enough to fully make up for the drop in mining revenues. Management said this pressure should be temporary. As more GPUs are installed and AI cloud contracts ramp up, AI revenues are expected to become the main source of revenue. Until then, quarter-over-quarter results may remain uneven.

Further, higher costs relating to the recognition of impairment charges on IREN’s Bitcoin mining hardware, as it shifts toward AI cloud infrastructure, continue to weigh on IREN’s prospects. In the fiscal third quarter, impairment charges amounted to $140.4 million, representing a whopping increase from $31.8 million incurred in the prior quarter. These impairment charges reflect the declining importance and value of IREN’s legacy mining business. IREN’s transition to AI cloud means that these charges are expected to continue in the near term, which may put reported profitability under pressure in the upcoming quarters.

The Case for WULF Stock

TeraWulf is rapidly transforming from a Bitcoin miner into an AI infrastructure company, where the company's HPC leasing business is becoming the main driver of growth. In the first quarter of 2026, HPC leasing revenues were $21 million, which increased 117% sequentially and contributed to nearly 62% of total revenues.

The growth was driven by the completion of the Core42 deployment at the Lake Mariner facility. During the first quarter, TeraWulf delivered all 60 megawatts of contracted capacity to Core42 and began generating revenues from the lease. This was the first quarter in which HPC leasing made a meaningful contribution to the company's financial results.

The contribution from HPC leasing is expected to increase further in the coming quarters. TeraWulf is developing additional capacity for Fluidstack and Google at Lake Mariner. The company expects CB-3 to begin operations shortly, while CB-4 and CB-5 are scheduled to come online in the third and fourth quarters of 2026. As these facilities come online, HPC leasing revenues should continue to grow.

The segment also carries higher profitability. Management stated that the reported HPC segment's profit margin was approximately 50% in the first quarter. Excluding tenant fit-out work, pre-revenue operating expenses and development costs for future sites, the profit margin would have been approximately 85%.

The business mix is also becoming more predictable. Bitcoin mining revenues depend on Bitcoin prices, mining difficulty and network conditions. In contrast, HPC leasing revenues come from long-term contracts with customers. Management stated that future revenue growth will increasingly come from contracted, credit-backed HPC customers rather than mining operations.

With additional capacity scheduled to enter service during 2026 and strong demand from AI and hyperscale customers, HPC leasing appears set to become TeraWulf's primary revenue and profit driver.

How Do Estimates Compare for IREN & WULF?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IREN’s fiscal 2026 loss is pegged at 40 cents per share, revised downward over the past 30 days. The company reported earnings of 4 cents per share in fiscal 2025.

IREN Limited Price and Consensus

IREN Limited price-consensus-chart | IREN Limited Quote

The consensus mark for WULF’s 2026 loss is pegged at $1.53 per share, narrower than the loss of $1.66 per share reported in 2025.

TeraWulf Inc. Price and Consensus

TeraWulf Inc. price-consensus-chart | TeraWulf Inc. Quote

IREN vs. WULF: Price Performance and Valuation

Year to date, shares of IREN and WULF have returned 55.3% and 143.8%, respectively.

IREN Vs. WULF: YTD Price Return Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In terms of the forward 12-month price/sales ratio, WULF is trading at 23.09X, higher than IREN’s 7.82X. Despite trading at a higher P/S multiple, WULF’s valuation premium is supported by the increasing contribution of its high-margin HPC leasing business and stronger revenue visibility from long-term customer contracts.

IREN vs. WULF: Forward 12-Month P/S Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion: WULF Has an Edge Over IREN

Both IREN and WULF are key players in the AI infrastructure space, but their near-term outlooks are quite different. Currently, IREN faces near-term risks from lower bitcoin mining revenues and rising impairment charges as the company moves away from Bitcoin mining to focus more on AI cloud services.

In contrast, TeraWulf’s HPC leasing contributed nearly 62% of first-quarter 2026 revenues and is becoming the company's primary growth driver. The business is supported by long-term contracts with customers such as Core42, Fluidstack and Google, providing greater revenue visibility than Bitcoin mining operations.

Currently, WULF carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), giving the stock a clear edge compared to IREN, which has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.