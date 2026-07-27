IREN vs. MSTR: Which Bitcoin Stock Is the Better Choice for Investors?

Bitcoin-linked stocks can now represent very different investments. IREN Limited IREN began as a miner, but its business is rapidly shifting toward AI cloud infrastructure, contracted GPU capacity and large data-center projects. Strategy Inc. MSTR has moved in the opposite direction. Its common shares are increasingly a leveraged route to Bitcoin, supported by preferred securities, debt and repeated capital-market activity.



The contrast has widened since the companies last reported earnings. IREN has added major customer agreements, expanded financing and raised its 2026 AI cloud revenue target. Strategy has continued managing one of the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin reserves, but it has also sold Bitcoin to meet preferred-stock obligations and strengthen its dollar reserve.



Investors, therefore, are not simply required to compare two cryptocurrency stocks. They are weighing an infrastructure operator with substantial construction risk against a treasury company whose results depend heavily on Bitcoin prices, security issuance and investor demand.

The Case for IREN

IREN’s strongest feature is its widening business mix. Bitcoin mining remains important, but AI cloud contracts are creating a second earnings engine. Recently, the company raised its year-end 2026 AI cloud annualized run-rate revenue target above $4 billion, with about 85% under contract after signing $2.8 billion of additional multi-year customer agreements.



Customer quality and diversity have also improved. IREN now lists Microsoft, NVIDIA, Perplexity, Figure AI, Together AI and several other developers among its users. Its five-year NVIDIA agreement is worth $3.4 billion, while the Microsoft deployment is supported by GPU financing. Compared with MSTR, IREN has identifiable customers paying for computing services rather than relying mainly on appreciation in a financial asset.



Funding is substantial, although not risk-free. IREN closed a $3.65 billion investment-grade GPU facility that, together with Microsoft prepayments, funds about 96% of the related $5.81 billion GPU spending. It also reported approximately $7.6 billion of cash and equivalents as of June 30, including restricted cash. Recent customer prepayments cover about 45% of associated GPU capital expenditure, lowering near-term funding needs.



However, there are concerns. IREN must commission hardware, meet customer acceptance tests and control construction costs. Its March-ended quarter revenues were $144.8 million, adjusted EBITDA was $59.5 million, and the net loss was $247.8 million, partly because of noncash mining-equipment impairments.



IREN may have a large contracted AI cloud opportunity, but its valuation is increasingly based on capacity that has not yet been fully commissioned. Construction delays, weaker pricing or higher financing costs could, therefore, produce another sharp stock correction. Still, unlike MSTR, IREN is building physical and software capabilities that may produce recurring operating cash flow across both AI and Bitcoin markets.

The Case for MSTR

MSTR gives investors amplified Bitcoin exposure, but that exposure now comes through a complicated capital structure. Strategy held 843,775 Bitcoin as of July 12, unchanged during the prior week, at an aggregate cost of $63.69 billion. The scale is notable, yet common shareholders must also account for preferred securities, convertible debt, dividends, interest and repeated capital-market transactions.



Recent activity shows those obligations competing with Bitcoin accumulation. From June 29 through July 5, Strategy sold 3,588 Bitcoin for about $216 million, using the proceeds to fund preferred distributions and replenish its dollar reserve. It also disclosed an $8.32 billion second-quarter digital-asset loss, mostly unrealized, showing how sharply reported results can move with Bitcoin prices.



Strategy then sold 4.82 million MSTR shares from July 6 through July 12, raising $466.7 million. It bought no Bitcoin during that period and increased its dollar reserve to $3.0 billion. The larger cash cushion reduces near-term payment risk, but financing obligations through common-stock issuance create dilution and show that liquidity support had become a priority over adding Bitcoin.



The June capital framework provides flexibility, including security repurchases, Bitcoin monetization and reserve replenishment. However, Strategy estimated annual preferred dividends and debt interest at about $1.76 billion while leaving $23.79 billion of MSTR issuance capacity as of July 12. Compared with IREN’s contracted computing expansion, MSTR relies more heavily on Bitcoin prices and favorable capital markets.

How Do Estimates Compare for IREN & MSTR?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IREN’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 sales implies year-over-year growth of 47.53% and 306.68%, respectively. The consensus mark for IREN’s 2026 and 2027 earnings has been revised southward in the past seven days. However, the company is expected to report a profit in the next year.



For IREN:



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSTR’s 2026 and 2027 sales calls for year-over-year growth of 5.59% and a decrease of 1.17%, respectively. Over the past 30 days, earnings estimates for both 2026 and 2027 have been revised downward, signaling a bearish outlook from analysts.



For MSTR



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Price Performance and Valuation of IREN & MSTR

Over the past three months, IREN shares have declined 16.6%, while MSTR shares have plunged 44.7%. In comparison, the S&P 500 composite has advanced 2.9% in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

On price-to-sales basis, IREN appears less demanding, although neither stock currently looks cheap. IREN has a Value Score of D, while MSTR has a Value Score of F.



Valuation: IREN & MSTR



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

IREN carries major construction, financing and customer-delivery risks. Still, its expanding customer base, contracted capacity, prepayments and investment-grade GPU financing provide several paths toward recurring operating cash flow. MSTR remains the more direct Bitcoin proxy, but its common shareholders sit behind growing preferred obligations and face continued dilution, asset-price swings and possible Bitcoin sales. Between these two stocks, IREN offers the more balanced business case and is the stronger name to consider and keep. MSTR’s risk structure is less attractive, making a sell stance more appropriate for investors now.



While IREN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MSTR has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.