IREN vs. CIFR: Which AI Data Center Stock Has an Edge Right Now?

IREN Limited IREN and Cipher Digital Inc. CIFR are key players in the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure market that offer next-generation data center infrastructure targeting high-performance computing (HPC), AI workloads and scalable computing. IREN Limited is one of the world’s largest and lowest-cost bitcoin miners that operate next-generation data centers using renewable energy, while Cipher Digital focuses on HPC data centers designed for AI workloads.

Currently, IREN and CIFR have an opportunity to capitalize on the emerging AI space as the need for AI compute infrastructure is witnessing a CAGR of 23.8%, per a report by MarketsAndMarkets. With this strong industry growth forecast, the question remains: Which stock has more upside potential? Let’s break down their fundamentals, growth prospects, market challenges and valuation to determine which offers a more compelling investment case.

The Case for IREN Stock

IREN’s recent financial results reflect its ongoing shift toward AI cloud services. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, AI Cloud Services revenues were $33.6 million compared with $17.3 million in the previous quarter, reflecting sequential growth of 94.2%. Here, strong AI infrastructure demand and rising contracted capacity are expected to continue supporting growth in IREN's AI cloud business.

IREN’s recent partnership with NVIDIA to strengthen its AI cloud business is a key positive. The company signed a $3.4 billion, five-year AI cloud contract with NVIDIA to deploy Blackwell GPUs across 60 megawatts of air-cooled capacity at its Childress campus in Texas. The above-mentioned contract should contribute around $700 million in annual recurring revenues (ARR) and support future growth in AI cloud revenues.

However, IREN is seeing near-term pressure on revenues as it moves away from Bitcoin mining and focuses more on AI cloud services. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, total revenues fell 21.6% from the previous quarter. Management said that this drop was mainly due to lower Bitcoin mining revenues, which declined 33.6% on a sequential basis in the third quarter of fiscal 2026.

IREN is shifting power and infrastructure away from mining and toward AI workloads. AI cloud revenues are increasing, but they are not yet large enough to fully make up for the drop in mining revenues. Management said this pressure should be temporary. As more GPUs are installed and AI cloud contracts ramp up, AI revenues are expected to become the main source of revenue. Until then, quarter-over-quarter results may remain uneven.

Further, higher costs relating to the recognition of impairment charges on IREN’s Bitcoin mining hardware, as it shifts toward AI cloud infrastructure, continue to weigh on IREN’s prospects. In the fiscal third quarter, impairment charges amounted to $140.4 million, representing a whopping increase from $31.8 million incurred in the prior quarter. These impairment charges reflect the declining importance and value of IREN’s legacy mining business. IREN’s transition to AI cloud means that these charges are expected to continue in the near term, which may put reported profitability under pressure in the upcoming quarters.

The Case for CIFR Stock

Cipher Digital is positioning itself as an AI and HPC infrastructure player rather than just a Bitcoin miner. During the first-quarter 2026earnings call management highlighted the company’s growing hyperscale data center business, long-term lease wins and large development pipeline as key drivers of its future growth.

Cipher signed its third hyperscale data center lease during the first quarter, bringing its total operating and contracted capacity to 907 megawatts. The company now has roughly $11.4 billion in contracted revenues tied to long-term leases with hyperscale customers, which should provide the company with stable and visible cash flows for the next 10 to 15 years. Cipher is also expanding its future AI infrastructure pipeline. The company currently has around 4.2 gigawatts of total portfolio capacity, including roughly 3.3 gigawatts of future pipeline opportunities and remains in active discussions with multiple hyperscalers for additional HPC hosting leases.

Cipher’s construction progress also remains an important part of its strategy. The company stated that construction at Barber Lake and Black Pearl continues to remain on schedule and approximately 99% of the equipment for Barber Lake and most of the equipment for Black Pearl have already been secured. The company believes its ability to build projects quickly and manage procurement internally is helping it strengthen relationships with hyperscale customers.

At the same time, Cipher continues to strengthen its financial position to support its future expansion plans. During the first quarter, the company completed a $2 billion bond offering for Black Pearl and secured a $200 million revolving credit facility. Management believes that its current liquidity position is sufficient to fund near-term development projects without requiring additional equity capital.

The above-mentioned factors show that as Cipher continues to reduce its dependence on Bitcoin mining, the company remains well-positioned to build a more stable business with expanding long-term AI infrastructure contracts providing recurring revenue visibility.

How Do Earnings Estimates Compare for IREN & CIFR?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IREN’s fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at 25 cents per share, revised down by 29 cents over the past 30 days. The company reported earnings of 4 cents per share in fiscal 2025.

IREN Limited Price and Consensus

IREN Limited price-consensus-chart | IREN Limited Quote

The consensus mark for CIFR’s 2026 loss is pegged at 80 cents per share, narrower than the loss of 90 cents over the past 30 days. CIFR reported a loss of $2.15 per share in 2025.

Cipher Digital Inc. Price and Consensus

Cipher Digital Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cipher Digital Inc. Quote

IREN vs. CIFR: Price Performance and Valuation

Year to date, shares of IREN and CIFR have returned 50.5% and 48.8%, respectively.

IREN Vs. CIFR: YTD Price Return Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In terms of the trailing 12-month price/book ratio, CIFR is trading at 12.49X, higher than IREN’s 7.27X. Despite trading at a higher P/B multiple, CIFR’s valuation premium is supported by strong revenue visibility from multi-year contracts and a strengthening growth outlook driven by its expanding project pipeline.

IREN vs. CIFR: TTM 12-Month P/B Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion: CIFR Has an Edge Over IREN

Both IREN and CIFR are key players in the AI infrastructure space, but their near-term outlooks are quite different. However, IREN faces near-term risks from lower bitcoin mining revenues and rising impairment charges as the company moves away from Bitcoin mining to focus more on AI cloud services.

In contrast, CIFR's 907 MW of operating and contracted capacity, along with approximately $11.4 billion in contracted revenues tied to long-term hyperscale leases, should provide better long-term revenue visibility and more stable cash flows over the next 10 to 15 years.

Currently, CIFR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), giving the stock a clear edge compared to IREN, which has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.