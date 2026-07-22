Is Iren Stock Still a Buy After It Surges 20% on New Contracts?

Key Points

Iren stock has been volatile, but surged after securing $2.8 billion in new contracts.

Iren structures its deals to secure upfront cash payments to help fund GPUs, thereby somewhat de-risking the business.

The former Bitcoin miner looks well positioned to sustain its momentum.

10 stocks we like better than Iren ›

It has been an up-and-down year for Iren (NASDAQ: IREN), but the stock of the neocloud operator surged 20% on July 20 after it announced $2.8 billion in new contracts. The stock has more than doubled over the past year, but has also been cut nearly in half from its highs.

The average weighted length of Iren's new contracts is four years and includes deals with hyperscalers, frontier labs, artificial intelligence (AI) developers, and enterprises. It also said that its recent arrangements include prepayments covering approximately 45% of the cost of the graphics processing units (GPUs) to be used in the deployments.

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In addition to its new contract announcements, Iren also increased its year-end AI cloud computing annual revenue run rate outlook to more than $4 billion, up from a prior target of $3.7 billion. The company is expanding aggressively. A year ago, it had a capacity of 3 megawatts, and it's expected to bring that total to 480 megawatts in 2026 and 1.2 gigawatts in 2027. Despite its growth, it said demand continues to exceed its planned capacity additions.

Is the stock a buy?

Iren is one of a handful of former Bitcoin miners that have shifted their focus toward AI data centers. While at first this shift may seem like a red flag, it actually does make a lot of strategic sense.

Cryptocurrency miners built their business around securing land for large campuses and securing power from utilities at attractive prices. After the AI boom, both of these became valuable assets, with access to cheap energy becoming a major AI data center bottleneck. Historically, Iren and others have been beholden to the price of Bitcoin, but moving to AI data centers gives them a more predictable and profitable business model.

And Iren hasn't been standing still. It acquired software and infrastructure companies, such as Mirantis, to create a fully integrated software layer and offer a full end-to-end cloud platform. And with permitted sites and power locked up in Texas and Australia, the company has a clear pathway for expansion.

Iren has also partnered with other large players in the space, including Nvidia and Microsoft. It secured a massive five-year, $3.4 billion cloud services contract directly with Nvidia to host its internal AI and research workloads. It also has a $9.7 billion, five-year deal with Microsoft, with it dedicating 200 megawatts of power to the cloud giant.

While building massive data centers is a capital-intensive business, Iren has structured its deals to secure upfront cash payments to help fund GPUs. This helps somewhat de-risk the business and makes it a speculative, but intriguing, stock to add given its momentum.

Should you buy stock in Iren right now?

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Geoffrey Seiler has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.