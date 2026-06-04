IREN Stock Rises 60% in 3 Months: Time to Hold or Book Profits?

IREN Limited IREN shares have jumped 60.1% over the past three months, outpacing the broader Zacks Finance sector and the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry’s return of 3.1% and 3.6%, respectively.

IREN’s explosive run might look enticing, yet rapid momentum often masks underlying risks. Let’s examine if the stock’s heightened strength presents an opportune moment to shift risk-off and secure gains.

3-Month Price Return Performance



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IREN’s Prospects Suffer From Lower Bitcoin Mining Revenues

IREN is experiencing near-term pressure on revenues as it moves away from Bitcoin mining and focuses more on AI cloud services. IREN’s focus on no longer being a pure-play crypto-mining company while evolving into an AI Cloud Service Provider means that the company will continue to see lower revenues from its bitcoin mining business on a quarter-over-quarter basis.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, total revenues fell 21.6% from the previous quarter. Management said that this drop was mainly due to lower Bitcoin mining revenues, which declined 33.6% on a sequential basis in the third quarter of fiscal 2026.

IREN is shifting power and infrastructure away from mining and toward AI workloads. AI cloud revenues are increasing, but they are not yet large enough to fully make up for the drop in mining revenues. Management said that this pressure should be temporary. As more GPUs are installed and AI cloud contracts ramp up, AI revenues are expected to become the main revenue source. Until then, quarter-over-quarter results for Bitcoin mining revenues may remain uneven.

Rising Impairment Charges Weigh on IREN’s Prospects

Higher costs relating to the recognition of impairment charges on IREN’s Bitcoin mining hardware, as it shifts toward AI cloud infrastructure, continue to weigh on IREN’s prospects. In the fiscal third quarter, impairment charges amounted to $140.4 million, representing a sharp increase from $31.8 million in the prior quarter.

These impairment charges reflect the declining importance and value of IREN’s legacy mining business. IREN’s transition to the AI cloud means that these charges are expected to continue in the near term, which may put reported profitability under pressure in the upcoming quarters.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IREN’s bottom line in fiscal 2026 is pegged at a loss of 32 cents per share, revised downward over the past seven days. IREN reported earnings of 4 cents per share in fiscal 2025.



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IREN Stock Faces Stiff Competition

While the AI data center market provides a strong growth outlook, solid competition from key players, such as Hut 8 Corp. HUT, TeraWulf WULF and Applied Digital APLD, multiplies competition for IREN.

In May 2026, Hut 8 signed a 15-year lease agreement for the first phase of its Beacon Point AI data center campus in Texas. The agreement covers 352 megawatts (MW) of IT capacity and has a base contract value of $9.8 billion. The transaction increases Hut 8’s total contracted AI data center capacity to 597 MW, with total base-term contract value reaching $16.8 billion.

In May 2026, Applied Digital signed a 15-year lease agreement with a U.S.-based investment-grade hyperscale customer for Polaris Forge 3, APLD’s fourth AI data center campus. Polaris Forge 3 will provide 300 MW of IT capacity and will be supported by approximately 430 MW of utility power, and will be used to support large-scale AI training and inference workloads. The agreement increases APLD's total contracted lease revenues across four AI Factory campuses to approximately $31 billion.

In May 2026, TeraWulf acquired the Muskie Data Campus, a new AI and high-performance computing (HPC) development site in Eastern Kentucky. The campus is expected to support more than 1 GW of data center capacity. The Muskie Data Campus becomes TeraWulf’s second major digital infrastructure campus in Kentucky, in addition to its 480 MW Justified Data campus in Hancock County. The acquisition expands the WULF’s development pipeline and increases its ability to support AI and HPC customers across different regions and power markets.

IREN’s Premium Valuation Warrants Cautious Approach

IREN shares are currently trading at a high price-to-sales (P/S) multiple, far above the sector and industry.

IREN’s forward 12-month P/S ratio sits at 9.51X, significantly higher than the Financial Miscellaneous Services industry’s 2.97X and the Zacks Finance sector’s 8.70X. The Zacks Value Score of F also suggests that the IREN stock is overvalued.

IREN Forward 12 Months (P/S) Valuation Chart



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Conclusion: Sell IREN Stock Right Now

IREN faces near-term risks from lower bitcoin mining revenues and rising impairment charges as the company moves away from Bitcoin mining to focus more on AI cloud services. Further intense competition in the AI infrastructure space from major players, such as Hut 8, Applied Digital and TeraWulf, is concerning for IREN, and a premium valuation warrants a cautious approach to the stock.

Currently, IREN carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.