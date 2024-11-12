Iren S.p.A. Expands Stake in EGEA Holding

Iren S.p.A. (IT:IRE) has released an update.

Iren S.p.A.’s Board of Directors has approved a capital increase in EGEA Holding, aiming to boost its share to 55.26% and support the development of a district heating project in Alessandria. This strategic move is expected to enhance Iren’s financial position and increase EBITDA by 55 to 60 million euros in FY2025, pending necessary regulatory approvals.

For further insights into IT:IRE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.