Iren S.p.A. Expands Stake in EGEA Holding

November 12, 2024 — 06:48 am EST

Iren S.p.A. (IT:IRE) has released an update.

Iren S.p.A.’s Board of Directors has approved a capital increase in EGEA Holding, aiming to boost its share to 55.26% and support the development of a district heating project in Alessandria. This strategic move is expected to enhance Iren’s financial position and increase EBITDA by 55 to 60 million euros in FY2025, pending necessary regulatory approvals.

