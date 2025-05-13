IREN Set to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

IREN Limited IREN is scheduled to report its third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on May 14.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter fiscal 2025 is pegged at 17 cents per share, down a couple of cents over the past 30 days. IREN reported a profit of 8 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $155.69 million, suggesting an improvement of 186.45% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for IREN Limited prior to this announcement.

Factors to Note for IREN’s Q3 Results

IREN’s fiscal third-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from higher bitcoin revenues. In January, February and March, IREN reported monthly revenues of $52 million, $43.9 million and $45.3 million, respectively, from Bitcoin mining.



However, realisations through Bitcoin pricing are expected to have moderated in the to be reported quarter. Revenues from each Bitcoin mined were $85,012 in March, much lower than $95,570 in February and $99,789 in January. This indicates pressure on topline as well as margins for the upcoming third-quarter fiscal 2025.



Even though IREN saw a decline in electricity costs per Bitcoin mined, the decline in revenue per Bitcoin is expected to hurt the margin in the to-be-reported quarter.



AI Cloud services revenues were $0.8 million in January, $1.2 million in February and $1.6 million in March.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



IREN Limited currently has an Earnings ESP of -40.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Ralph Lauren RL has an Earnings ESP of +2.72% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Shares of Ralph Lauren have appreciated 16.5% year to date. Ralph Lauren is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on May 22.



Workday WDAY has an Earnings ESP of +2.24% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. Shares of Workday have declined 21.9% year to date. Workday is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 22.



Deckers Outdoor DECK has an Earnings ESP of +14.90% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. Shares of Deckers Outdoor have declined 37.9% year to date. Deckers Outdoor is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on May 22.

