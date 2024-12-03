IREN price target raised to $19 from $13.50 at Macquarie

Macquarie raised the firm’s price target on IREN (IREN) to $19 from $13.50 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s Q1 results missed market expectations, similar to peers, with ongoing netwtork difficulty, a widely understood phenomenon, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm added that it continues to incorporate HPC-AI, which is still in its nascent stage, and that it expects meaningful contracts, should they come to fruition, to drive upside risk.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on IREN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.