IREN Limited's Q3 Net Loss Widens Q/Q, Revenues Decline

IREN Limited IREN reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 net loss of $247.8 million, wider than the net loss of $155.4 million in the previous quarter.

Total revenues decreased 21.6% sequentially to $144.8 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IREN’s third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues was pegged at $213 million.

IREN’s Q3 Operating Details

In the fiscal third quarter, bitcoin revenues were $111.2 million, down 33.6% sequentially. AI Cloud Services revenues were $33.6 million compared with $17.3 million in the previous quarter, reflecting sequential growth of 94.2%. Adjusted EBITDA was $59.5 million compared with $75.3 million in the previous quarter. The adjusted EBITDA margin of 41% remained flat on a sequential basis.

IREN Limited Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

IREN Limited price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | IREN Limited Quote

Third-quarter fiscal 2026 operating expenses came in at $338.4 million, up from 253.3 million incurred in the previous quarter.

IREN’s third-quarter results were weighed down by several sizable non-cash items tied to the ongoing hardware transition and financial instruments. A $140.4 million impairment charge was recorded in the third quarter, primarily related to the decommissioning of mining hardware. The quarter also included $23.7 million of unrealized losses on financial instruments associated with capped calls tied to convertible notes.

Depreciation and amortization expenses in the third quarter increased to $121.2 million, up from $99.2 million incurred in the prior quarter, while selling, general and administrative expenses were $81.8 million, down from $100.8 million incurred in the prior quarter.

IREN’s Balance Sheet Details

IREN had $2.21 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2026, compared with $3.26 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $75.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2026.

IREN's Customer Momentum Expands With NVIDIA Deal

A major strategic development during the quarter was a new 5-year, $3.4 billion AI Cloud contract with NVIDIA for air-cooled Blackwell GPUs. IREN expects deployment within 60MW of existing data centers at its Childress site, with a targeted ramp beginning in early 2027.

IREN also entered a broader 5GW strategic partnership with NVIDIA to support the deployment of NVIDIA-aligned infrastructure across the company’s global data center pipeline. As part of the partnership, IREN issued NVIDIA a 5-year right to purchase up to 30 million ordinary shares at an exercise price of $70 per share, representing potential investment capacity of up to $2.1 billion, subject to conditions including regulatory approvals.

Operationally, the company reiterated that its 2026 build program remains on track for 480MW by year-end, with Horizons 1-4 progressing at Childress. It also highlighted 2027 expansion plans targeting 1,210MW in build, including additional phases at Childress and the initial phase at Sweetwater 1.

IREN’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, IREN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector are Broadcom AVGO, Celestica CLS and Amphenol APH, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Shares of Broadcom have gained 19.2% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Broadcom’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $11.45 per share, up by 9 cents over the past 30 days, indicating an increase of 67.9% year over year.

Shares of Celestica have gained 30.3% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celestica’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $10.16 per share, up 3.4% over the past seven days, indicating an increase of 67.9% year over year.

Amphenol shares have jumped 1.1% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APH’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $4.76 per share, up by 11% over the past seven days, indicating an increase of 42.5% year over year.

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