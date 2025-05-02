IREN Limited to Release Financial Results for Three and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2025, on May 14, 2025

IREN Limited will announce financial results on May 14, 2025, followed by a conference call and Q&A session.

IREN Limited announced that it will release its financial results for the three and nine months ending March 31, 2025, on May 14, 2025, followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Participants can join via a live webcast or phone, with a Q&A session included. IREN is a data center company focused on renewable energy, catering to sectors like Bitcoin mining and AI, and is expanding its operations significantly, including a target expansion to 910MW of data centers by 2025. The company emphasizes sustainability, utilizing 100% renewable energy in its operations.

IREN Limited will release its financial results for the three and nine-months ended March 31, 2025, providing valuable insights into the company's performance and growth prospects.

The company is expanding its Bitcoin mining operations to 52 EH/s in 2025, indicating strong growth and commitment to securing the Bitcoin network.

IREN's AI Cloud Services are supported by 1,896 NVIDIA H100 & H200 GPUs, showcasing their capability to meet the growing demand in the AI sector.

IREN is committed to sustainability through its development of 100% renewable energy and significant expansion plans, with 2,910MW of grid-connected power already secured across North America.

There is no information on prior financial performance or guidance, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's current financial health and future outlook.

When will IREN release its financial results for March 31, 2025?

IREN will release its financial results on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

What time is the IREN conference call on May 14, 2025?

The conference call will start at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access the IREN financial results webcast?

You can access the webcast at https://iren.com/investor/events-and-presentations.

Will there be a Q&A session during the IREN conference call?

Yes, there will be a Q&A session after the financial results are delivered.

What industries does IREN serve?

IREN primarily serves the Bitcoin and AI industries with its renewable energy data centers.

SYDNEY, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IREN Limited (NASDAQ:



IREN



) (together with its subsidiaries, "IREN") today announced that it will release its financial results for the three and nine-months ended March 31, 2025, on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 and host a conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.





The webcast will be recorded, and the replay will be accessible shortly after the event at





https://iren.com/investor/events-and-presentations















Participants joining the conference call via the phone dial-in option will receive their dial-in number, passcode and PIN following registration using the link above. It would be appreciated if all callers could dial in approximately 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.





There will be a Q&A session after the Company delivers its financial results. Those dialling in via phone can elect to ask a question via the moderator. Participants on the live webcast have the ability to pre-submit a question upon registering to join the webcast or can submit a question during the live webcast.







About IREN







IREN is a leading data center business powering the future of Bitcoin, AI and beyond utilizing 100% renewable energy.









