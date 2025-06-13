IREN Limited Closes $550 Million Offering of Convertible Senior Notes

IREN Limited has closed a $550 million offering of convertible senior notes, intending to use proceeds for various corporate purposes.

IREN Limited has successfully closed a private offering of $550 million in 3.50% convertible senior notes due 2029 to qualified institutional buyers. The offering was oversubscribed, increasing from the initial $450 million, with additional funds generated from a greenshoe option. Net proceeds of approximately $534.9 million will be allocated mainly for the cost of capped call and prepaid forward transactions, as well as for general corporate purposes. The capped call transactions aim to reduce potential dilution from the notes upon conversion, and the prepaid forward transaction is designed to facilitate derivative transactions for investors. The notes have not been registered under the Securities Act, meaning they can only be sold in compliance with specific exemptions. IREN is focused on providing renewable energy-powered data center services for Bitcoin and AI, with significant operational capacity and growth plans.

The offering was oversubscribed and successfully upsized from $450 million to $500 million, indicating strong investor demand.

Net proceeds of approximately $534.9 million provide significant financial resources for IREN to fund strategic initiatives and corporate purposes.

The capped call transactions are expected to reduce potential dilution to IREN’s ordinary shares upon conversions, enhancing shareholder value.

IREN positions itself well for future growth in the renewable energy and data center sectors, with a large-scale development pipeline and focus on high-demand areas like Bitcoin and AI.

Issuing convertible senior notes with no put option for investors (beyond a customary put right) may deter some potential investors who seek flexibility and security in their investments.

The reliance on privately negotiated transactions, such as prepaid forward transactions and capped call transactions, could raise concerns about transparency and liquidity for existing shareholders.

As the notes and any shares convertible from them will not be registered under securities laws, this limits the potential market for these financial instruments and may impact stock liquidity.

What are the key details of IREN's $550 million convertible senior notes offering?

IREN’s offering includes $550 million in 3.50% notes due 2029, which were upsized due to strong demand.

How will IREN use the proceeds from the notes offering?

The proceeds will fund capped call transactions, prepaid forward transactions, and general corporate purposes, totaling approximately $534.9 million.

What are capped call transactions in relation to IREN's notes?

Capped call transactions are hedging strategies expected to reduce potential dilution of IREN's shares upon conversion of the notes.

Who were the active bookrunners for this offering?

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as the active bookrunners for the notes offering.

Are these convertible senior notes registered under the Securities Act?

No, the notes and any shares upon conversion have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act.

IREN Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) (ACN 629 842 799) ("IREN") today announced the closing of its offering of $550 million aggregate principal amount of 3.50% convertible senior notes due 2029 (the "notes") in a private offering to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act").







In response to strong investor demand, IREN upsized the initial offering size of $450 million aggregate principal amount of notes to $500 million, and the initial purchasers fully exercised their option to purchase an additional $50 million aggregate principal amount of the notes. The notes were issued pursuant to, and are governed by, an indenture, dated as of June 13, 2025, between IREN and U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, as trustee.







The net proceeds from the offering are approximately $534.9 million, after deducting the initial purchasers' discounts and commissions and IREN's estimated offering expenses.





IREN intends to use the net proceeds as follows:







General corporate purposes and working capital













In connection with the pricing of the notes and the exercise by the initial purchasers of their option to purchase additional notes, IREN entered into privately negotiated capped call transactions with certain of the initial purchasers or their affiliates and certain other financial institutions (the "option counterparties"). The capped call transactions cover, subject to anti-dilution adjustments, the number of ordinary shares of IREN that initially underlie the notes. The cap price of the capped call transactions is initially $20.98 per share, which represents a premium of 100% over the last reported sale price of IREN's ordinary shares of $10.49 per share on June 10, 2025, and is subject to certain adjustments under the terms of the capped call transactions.





The capped call transactions are expected to generally reduce the potential dilution to IREN's ordinary shares upon any conversion of the notes and/or offset any potential cash payments IREN is required to make in excess of the principal amount of converted notes, as the case may be, with such offset and/or reduction subject to a cap price. If, however, the market price per ordinary share of IREN, as measured under the terms of the capped call transactions, exceeds the cap price of the capped call transactions, there would nevertheless be dilution and/or there would not be an offset of such potential cash payments, in each case, to the extent that such market price exceeds the cap price of the capped call transactions. The capped call transactions will be solely cash settled unless certain conditions are satisfied.







In connection with the pricing of the notes, IREN also entered into a prepaid forward share purchase transaction (the "prepaid forward transaction") with one of the initial purchasers of the notes or its affiliate (the "forward counterparty"), pursuant to which IREN purchased approximately $92.5 million of its ordinary shares (based on the last reported sale price of IREN's ordinary shares on the pricing date), for settlement shortly after the maturity date of the notes, subject to any early settlement, in whole or in part, of the prepaid forward transaction. The prepaid forward transaction will be solely cash settled unless certain conditions are satisfied.





The prepaid forward transaction is generally intended to facilitate privately negotiated derivative transactions, including swaps, between the forward counterparty or its affiliates and investors in the notes relating to IREN's ordinary shares by which investors in the notes will establish short positions relating to IREN's ordinary shares and otherwise hedge their investments in the notes. As a result, the prepaid forward transaction is expected to allow the investors to establish short positions that generally correspond to (but may be greater than) commercially reasonable initial hedges of their investment in the notes. In the event of such greater initial hedges, investors may offset such greater portion by purchasing IREN's ordinary shares on or shortly after the day IREN prices the notes.







The notes were only offered and sold to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act. The offer and sale of the notes and any of IREN's ordinary shares issuable upon conversion of the notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or any other securities laws, and the notes and any such shares cannot be offered or sold except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any other applicable securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, the notes or any of IREN's ordinary shares issuable upon conversion of the notes, nor will there be any sale of the notes or any such shares, in any state or other jurisdiction (including the United States and Australia) in which such offer, sale or solicitation would be unlawful.







This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the completion of the offering and the expected amount and intended use of the net proceeds. Forward-looking statements represent IREN's current expectations, beliefs, and projections regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown uncertainties, risks, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are outside IREN's control and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Among those risks and uncertainties are market conditions, the satisfaction of the closing conditions related to the offering and risks relating to IREN's business, including those described in periodic reports that IREN files from time to time with the SEC. IREN may not consummate the offering described in this press release and, if the offering is consummated, cannot provide any assurances regarding its ability to effectively apply the net proceeds after funding the cost of entering into the capped call transactions and financing the prepaid forward as described above. The forward-looking statements included in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and IREN does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements included in this press release for subsequent developments, except as may be required by law. For a further discussion of factors that could cause IREN's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in IREN's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended June 30, 2024, as amended on Form 20-F/A and other risks described in documents filed by IREN from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.











IREN is a vertically integrated data center business powering the future of Bitcoin, AI and beyond utilizing 100% renewable energy. Strategically located in renewable-rich, fiber-connected regions across the U.S. and Canada, IREN’s large-scale, grid-connected facilities are purpose-built for the next generation of power-dense computing applications.













: 2,910MW of grid-connected power secured across >2,000 acres in the U.S. and Canada, with an additional multi-gigawatt development pipeline.



: 2,910MW of grid-connected power secured across >2,000 acres in the U.S. and Canada, with an additional multi-gigawatt development pipeline.





: 660MW of operating data centers expanding to 885MW in 2025, underpinning three verticals: Bitcoin Mining, AI Cloud Services and AI Data Centers.



: 660MW of operating data centers expanding to 885MW in 2025, underpinning three verticals: Bitcoin Mining, AI Cloud Services and AI Data Centers.





: one of the world’s largest and lowest-cost Bitcoin producers with 41 EH/s of capacity, expanding to 50 EH/s in 2025.



: one of the world’s largest and lowest-cost Bitcoin producers with 41 EH/s of capacity, expanding to 50 EH/s in 2025.





: delivering high performance cloud compute to AI customers with 1,896 NVIDIA H100 & H200 GPUs.



: delivering high performance cloud compute to AI customers with 1,896 NVIDIA H100 & H200 GPUs.





: end-to-end design, construction and operation of data center infrastructure tailored for AI workloads, with up to 50MW (IT load) liquid cooled capacity scheduled for delivery in 2025.













