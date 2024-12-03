IREN announcesd $300M convertible senior notes offering

IREN (IREN) Limited announced its intention to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $300M aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2030 in a private offering to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on IREN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.