IREN announcesd $300M convertible senior notes offering

IREN (IREN) Limited announced its intention to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $300M aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2030 in a private offering to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on IREN:
- IREN price target raised to $19 from $13.50 at Macquarie
- Iris Energy Boosts Mining Capacity and Expands Growth
- IREN increases capacity by 33% to 28 EH/s
- Iris Energy put volume heavy and directionally bearish
- Crypto Currents: MicroStrategy buys more bitcoin
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.