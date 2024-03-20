Ireland's Varadkar unexpectedly says he will quit as PM

Updates with confirmation of resignation

DUBLIN, March 20 (Reuters) - Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday he would step down as Ireland's prime minister and the leader of the governing Fine Gael party.

"I am resigning as president and leader of Fine Gael effective today and will resign as the Taoiseach (prime minister) as soon as my successor is able to take up that office," Varadkar told reporters gathered outside government buildings in Dublin.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin and Muvija M, writing by William Schomberg; editing by Sarah Young)

