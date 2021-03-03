Ireland's PTSB reports 166 mln euros loss as NatWest talks continue

DUBLIN, March 2 (Reuters) - Irish mortgage lender Permanent TSB (PTSB) IL0A.I, which is seeking to buy assets from NatWest NWG.L, reported a 2020 loss before tax of 166 million euros ($201 million) on Wednesday.

PTSB said last month that it was in early talks with NatWest to buy some retail and small- and medium-size business assets, liabilities and operations as the British lender winds down its Ulster Bank business in the Irish Republic.

PTSB, 75% state-owned, would become Ireland's third largest lender behind Allied Irish Banks AIBG.I and Bank of Ireland BIRG.I if it concludes the deal.

PTSB is in talks to acquire a "significant majority" of Ulster's 14 billion euro mortgage book, around 700 million euros of SME loans and some of its 88 branches, a source familiar with the process told Reuters last month.

That would double PTSB's mortgage loan book and transform its nascent SME business.

"We see it as being a way to be a significantly bigger and stronger entity that can compete more vigorously in the market," CEO Eamonn Crowley told Newstalk Radio on Wednesday.

"It's going to take some time, we're talking about a very complex transaction, it'll take weeks and months for us to bring this to fruition."

PTSB set aside 155 million euros last year to "prudently" cover likely loan losses arising from COVID-19 lockdowns, although a strong second half limited a year-on-year drop in new lending to 15% and not the 40-50% it feared last May.

While strong mortgage lending so far in 2021 followed a big jump in applications from July to December, the bank cautioned that the outlook remained uncertain.

Its fully loaded core Tier 1 capital ratio stood at 14.6% at the end of last year.

($1 = 0.8270 euros)

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)

((padraic.halpin@thomsonreuters.com; +353 1 500 1504; Reuters Messaging: padraic.halpin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.