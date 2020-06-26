Ireland's Fine Gael backs coalition deal, all eyes on Greens

By Padraic Halpin and Conor Humphries

DUBLIN, June 26 (Reuters) - The Fine Gael party of Irish acting Prime Minister Leo Varadkar became the first of three potential government partners on Friday to ratify a coalition deal, with the votes of Fianna Fail and Green Party members still being counted.

Lawmakers from Ireland's two dominant centre-right parties agreed to govern together for the first time in a deal that will put the Greens at the centre of policymaking and end a political stalemate triggered by an inconclusive election in February.

The smaller Greens require two-thirds support, a higher bar than the larger parties, which could still scupper the agreement struck between party leaders last week. Fine Gael approved the deal by a margin of 80% to 20%. The results from the other parties are due later on Friday.

"Fine Gael enters a third term in government united and strong," Varadkar said on Twitter after the party's lawmakers, councillors and constituents all backed the agreement.

Three of the Greens' 12 members of parliament did not back the deal, setting up a tight vote. Ten days of debate included leader Eamon Ryan enlisting the help of U.S. actor and activist Mark Ruffaloto convince members to vote 'yes' during an online conference.

Fianna Fail's Micheál Martin would become prime minister for the first half of a five-year term and hand back to Varadkar in December 2022 under a novel rotation agreement between the historic rivals, who emerged from opposing sides of Ireland's 1920s civil war.

If Martin is voted in as prime minister at a special sitting of parliament on Saturday, Irish politics would be broadly split down left-right lines for the first time, with the pro-Irish unity Sinn Fein taking over as the main opposition.

Varadkar predicted on Thursday that the agreement would be approved by a larger majority than people expect in all three parties, but has warned that Ireland will be headed for a political crisis if it is rejected.

That could mean a new election that would be complicated by coronavirus restrictions, or attempts to form an alternative coalition or even Varadkar being re-elected for a matter of hours or days to pass important outstanding legislation.

Ireland currently cannot pass any new laws until a prime minister is appointed and in turn selects the final members needed to constitute the upper house.

