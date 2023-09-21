Ireland's Dalata buys first hotel in the Netherlands

DUBLIN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Ireland's largest hotel group Dalata DHG.I agreed on Thursday to buy a hotel in Amsterdam, its first in the Netherlands and second in continental Europe following a move into Germany last year.

Dalata, which operates 52 hotels under the Maldron Hotel and Clayton Hotel brands in Ireland and the United Kingdom, said it had acquired the company that holds the operational lease of the 173-bedroom Hard Rock Hotel Amsterdam American.

The acquisition is expected to complete in early October when the hotel will start operating as the Clayton Hotel Amsterdam American, Dalata added.

The Dublin-based group opened a Clayton Hotel in Dusseldorf last year as it seeks to establish a presence in large European cities.

Dalata said last month that it had 750 million euros available to spend on adding more hotels and that London remained its top target, having opened two hotels there since June.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)

