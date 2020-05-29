Commodities

Ireland's April retail sales plunge 43.3% yr/yr

Contributor
Padraic Halpin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE

Irish retail sales in April plunged 43.3% year on year, according to data on Friday that captured the full coronavirus-related shutdown of the economy throughout the month.

DUBLIN, May 29 (Reuters) - Irish retail sales in April plunged 43.3% year on year, according to data on Friday that captured the full coronavirus-related shutdown of the economy throughout the month.

Volumes were down 35.4% month on month, reflecting the fact that the gradual shutdown of the economy began in mid-March.

The only sectors to show a volume increase between March and April were food, beverages and tobacco sales in specialised stores and supermarkets, the Central Statistics Office said.

The biggest monthly falls were a 84% drop in furniture and lighting sales, a 77% fall in bar trade and a 74% decline in clothing, footwear and textiles.

Prime Minister Leo Varadkar raised the prospect of a faster reopening of the economy on Wednesday if coronavirus infections remain low.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)

((padraic.halpin@thomsonreuters.com; +353 1 500 1504; Reuters Messaging: padraic.halpin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Economic Impact of COVID-19 on U.S. Agriculture

    AgAmerica CEO Brian Philpot, CEO of AgAmerica joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the economic impact of COVID-19 on U.S. agriculture.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular