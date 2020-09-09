Ireland to tell Facebook to stop shipping user data to U.S. - WSJ

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Ireland's Data Protection Commission has sent Facebook Inc FB.O a preliminary order to suspend data transfers to the United States about its European Union users, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The preliminary order was sent to Facebook late last month, asking for the social media giant's response, according to the report. (https://on.wsj.com/3hg7RoS)

Facebook did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru)

