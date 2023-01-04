Ireland to raise up to 3 bln euros from 20-year green bond - source

DUBLIN, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Ireland will seek to raise 2 to 3 billion euros from a new 20-year green bond, a market source said on Wednesday, after the country's debt agency hired a syndicate of banks and brokers to sell the security.

Ireland has kicked off its annual funding drive with a syndicated sale in each of the last 10 years and could cover a large chunk of the 7 billion to 11 billion euros it plans to raise through bond sales this year.

Ireland's debt agency said the transaction would be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions, language it typically uses when selling the debt the next day. It mandated BNP Paribas, BofA Securities, Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank and Nomura as joint lead managers.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alex Richardson)

